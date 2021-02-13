Chino household waste collection
A free household hazardous waste collection will be held today (Feb. 13) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Batteries, cooking oil, e-waste, paint, household cleaners, fuels and fertilizers are accepted. A list of unaccepted items can be found on cityofchino.org/hhw.
The event recurs on second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
CIW citizens advisory meeting
The citizens advisory committee for the California Institution for Women in Chino will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 via Microsoft Teams.
The public is invited to participate.
For access information, email public information officer Andrew Mendoza at an drew.mendoza@cdcr.ca.gov.
Warden Mona Houston and several associate wardens will update the community on COVID containment, the administration of Moderna vaccinations, health care operations, the demolition and removal of oil boilers and running gas lines to the housing units, virtual visiting of inmates, and adding programs once the prison is clear to admit volunteers.
The prison is at 16756 Chino Corona Road in Chino.
Blood drives this week
Lifestream will a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. A “Count on Me” T-shirt will be given at each location. Donors must be at least 15 years, free from infections or illness and weigh at least 115 pounds. The blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, but the test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before going into the donor waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
Blood drives scheduled
The American Red Cross will host two blood drives this month.
The City of Chino will co-host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, a blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Appointments are required at redcrossblood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated to help maintain social distancing.
Virtual job fair Feb. 17
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual job fair on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Companies joining the job fair include G4S Security, Lowes, EPac, Transamerica Financial Advisors, State Farm, PakLab, Home Depot, Amazon, Mountain Mikes Pizza, Lewis Apartment Communities and Logistics Plus, according to Chamber officials. Registration is being accepted at chinovalleycham ber.com/jobfair.
“This event will feature a variety of businesses seeking candidates for positions across logistics, manufacturing, security and more,” said Chamber marketing director Abby Treadwell. “The event is free to register.” Sponsorship opportunities are available, Ms. Treadwell said. Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (909) 627-6177.
Holiday craft class for seniors
Seniors ages 50 and older can make festive holiday door hangers in an in-person class through the City of Chino. “Door Décor and More” classes cost $5 and are held monthly at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street. St. Patrick’s Day is the theme for the next class at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Preregistration is required. Register at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. or online at cityofchino.org/seniors. Information: 909-334-3271.
Tiny Tots class to begin Feb. 23
The City of Chino has added a Tiny Tots preschool class for 3-year-olds from Feb. 23 to March 11. Classes are virtual from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The three week session costs $25 for Chino residents and $35 for non-residents and includes a box of craft supplies. Register at bit.ly/totsbox.
Lions will pick up donated food
The Chino Valley Lions Club is taking part in a statewide project to collect non-perishable food items to help stock the shelves of the Chino Neighborhood House and Inland Valley Hope Partners.
The Lions of California have set a goal of 150,000 pounds of food.
During February, the club is asking for donations of canned goods such as fruits, vegetables, soup, and tuna; pasta, rice, beans, cereal, cooking oil, peanut butter and jelly, among other food items.
Lions volunteers will pick up groceries from the doorsteps of residents. To arrange a grocery pickup, call Drew Sasser at (951) 903-8806 in Chino or Mike Preston at (909) 573-3600 in Chino Hills.
