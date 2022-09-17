Festival of Books today at library
The James S. Thalman Chino Hills Library will celebrate the return of the New Book Festival featuring 6,000 new books available to patrons for the very first time from 3 to 7 p.m. today (Sept. 17).
Pictures may be taken with Spider Man, Wonder Woman, Alice, and The Mad Hatter.
The Batmobile will be on hand.
The event will include a jumbo block play area, craft stations, face painting, balloon artists, DJ for a kids’ dance party, and other activities. The first 500 visitors will receive a free bag.
Every 15 items checked out earns visitors an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win prizes. The library is at 14020 City Center Drive.
Nashville music concert in Chino
The Let It Be Foundation will host its first “Hometown Concert” at 7:30 p.m. today (Sept. 17), with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave., in the open grass area.
The concert will feature Nashville’s Brittany and Nash of Golden West, Canadian country singer Shantaia, also of Nashville, Gold Rush Country Band covering the top 40, and D.J. Eric Cahill.
Heather Froglear of KFRG Radio will emcee the event, which will include food vendors, beer, wine, and beverages for purchase.
Cost is $35 per ticket; $10 for children 10 and under; and free for children under 2 years old.
Participants should bring blankets and low-backed chairs. To purchase tickets, visit theletitbefoundation.org/events or email ruthe@theletitbe.org.
Chino Hills Music Festival
The Chino Hills Music Festival featuring three bands and two singers will be held at 6 p.m. today (Sept. 17) at the Community Center gazebo, 14250 Peyton Drive, with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Residents should bring blankets or low-backed chairs. Beer, wine, drinks, and snacks will be available for cash purchase.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. Tickets are $15 and children under 12 are free. Visit chinohillsfounda tion.com for tickets or buy them at the Chino Hills Community Center.
Spaghetti dinner Sept. 24
Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council 15339 will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the parish hall, 12686 Central Ave. in Chino.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
The meal will include spaghetti, meat sauce, meat balls, garlic bread, salad, dessert, coffee, and punch.
The event will include music and prizes. Proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus’ charitable causes.
Information: Armando Hernandez at Armando_a_her nandez@msn.com.
Last day for comedy show
The Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform the final show at 8 p.m. today (Sept. 17) at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino called “Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” a satire on show business.
The comedy will take place at 13123 Seventh St. General admission is $18. Senior citizens and student admission is $15.
For tickets, visit chinocom munitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
•7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
•11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, Kaiser Permanente Chino Hills Regional Lab, 13000 Peyton Drive.
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
