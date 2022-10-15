'Newsies' at Theatre
The Tony-winning musical “Newsies” about the newsboy strike of 1899 in New York City continues at the Seventh Street Theatre at 7 p.m. today (Oct. 15), 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16 and 23.
The Chino Community Children’s Theatre production is directed by Shawna and Doug Rumbaugh.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Tickets are available at the box office at 13123 Seventh St. in Chino or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Information: visit the theatre’s website or social media @CCCTBbuzz or call (909) 590-1149.
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
•noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
Troop 214 in Chino Hills will host a pancake fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $10 per person. The breakfast will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, coffee and juice.
Chino High School boys’ basketball will host a pancake fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22 at Chino American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $15.
The Chino Branch Library will hold a Native American Heritage Month storytime with books, songs, and a craft at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at 13180 Central Ave.
