‘On Broadway’ cancelled
Chino Community Children’s Theatre has cancelled its performances of the musical theatre cabaret “On Broadway” scheduled at 2:30 p.m. today (March 14) and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
‘City Hall on the Move’ cancelled
The city of Chino’s “City Hall on the Move” scheduled for today (March 14) at Chino High Stadium and the City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet has been cancelled by the City of Chino due to coronavirus concerns.
The City of Chino Hills’ track and field meet on Saturday, March 21 was also cancelled.
Chino Tea Party meets today
The Chino Tea Party, a political organization, will meet 9 to 11 a.m. today (March 14) at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Guest speaker will be David Hernandez, president of the Hispanic Republican Club and a former candidate for Lieutenant Governor.
Everyone is welcome.
Information: Carol Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370, or chi noteaparty.net.
Smorgasbord March 15
Chino American Legion Auxiliary will host its 74th annual all-you-can-eat Smorgasbord, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children under age 12.
Proceeds will benefit Girls State, a program for high school junior girls to learn about state government.
Dog Day Sunday postponed
Dog Park for Chino Hills has postponed its “Dog Day Sunday” from March 15 to Sunday, June 14 due to coronavirus concerns. The event was scheduled at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills.
Dog Park for Chino Hills is seeking donations to help fund pet medical issues and secure amenities for the Vila Borba Dog Park in the Butterfield Ranch area of Chino Hills.
Mental health support cancelled
A mental health caregiver support group scheduled for Inland Hills Church on March 17 has been cancelled.
Meetings are held every third Tuesday to provide support, skills, and education within a faith-based environment for ages 16 and older who care for and love someone with a mental illness.
Information: inland hills.com/ministries/care/.
Public safety lunch postponed
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Salute to Public Safety Luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at Los Serranos Country Club has been postponed by the Chamber due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The event honors the men and women of the fire, police, corrections and sheriff’s departments that protect the Chino Valley community.
‘Sock Hop’ cancelled
A 1950s-themed “Sock Hop Dance” for ages 50 and older scheduled March 19 at the Chino Senior Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
Information: Senior Center, 334-3271.
Teen volunteers sought by Let It Be
The Let It Be Foundation that provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, is seeking volunteers in grades 7 through 12 for its youth leadership program.
The organization is headquartered in Chino.
Applications will be accepted until Sunday, March 15 at its website: https://www.the letitbefoundation.org/youth- leadership/ (click on apply today).
Free tax preparation
Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
No appointments are necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
Senator postpones State of the District
State Senator Connie M. Leyva, whose 20th District includes Chino, has postponed her “State of the District” event scheduled for March 19 in Fontana.
The event will be re-scheduled. The date has not been determined.
Senator Leyva will discuss the 2020 legislative agenda, as well accomplishments in the last term.
Information: 469-1110 or benny.ayala@sen.ca.gov.
Blood drive March 20
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a coupon valid for two free tacos, courtesy of Jack in the Box. Donors will also receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed at www.LStream.org.
Spring Paint Party March 20
A Spring Paint Party fundraiser will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Centro Basco restaurant, 13432 Central Ave., Chino, sponsored by Soroptimist International of Chino Hills/Inland Empire.
Tickets are $35 per person and include art instruction and supplies, appetizers and dessert. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Registration: www.sichie.org. Tickets and information are also available by calling Angie Valenzuela at 973-6949.
Census speech cancelled
A presentation on the 2020 Census called “Come to Your Census,” has been cancelled. The event was to have been presented by the League of Women Voters Mt. Baldy Area at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Information: 334-3258.
Priceless Pets to host Tea Paw-ty
A fundraising event called “Country Sweet Tea Paw-ty” to raise money for pet rescue organization Priceless Pets in Chino Hills will be held at a private residence in Chino, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
There were no plans to cancel the event as of Thursday.
The afternoon will include drinks, snacks, a dog fashion show and other activities.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.
Tickets can be purchased at pricelesspetrescue.org.
Information: Co-founder, Mandy Stover, 374-2481.
Deadline March 31 for scholarships
The Chino Cultural Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Arts Scholarships and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship. Deadline is March 31.
Applications are available by visiting www.chinocultur alfoundation.com.
Information on the scholarships: email the CCF Scholarship Committee at chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com, or call 458-0359.
