Vendors wanted for tree lighting
The City of Chino Hills is seeking craft vendors to be a part of the holiday craft fair at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at city hall, 14000 city Center Drive.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/events. Deadline to register to be a vendor is Friday, Nov. 18.
The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by a “snowfall” where a flurry of snowflakes descends upon children and adults alike.
The tree lighting presentation will include a message from the mayor and presentation of the colors by the Chino Valley Young Marines.
The event includes music, arts and crafts projects, games, and photos with Santa. Cookies, treats, and hot cocoa are available inside the lobby while supplies last.
Children may bring their letters to Santa Claus for placement in the special mailbox.
Information: community services department, (909) 364-2710.
Post-election results discussion
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 on Zoom. Participants should join ten minutes before the meeting by visiting tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k. Local candidates or their representatives will provide post-election updates and summaries.
An analysis of federal, state, and proposition results will be discussed.
Participants will be placed on mute until the question and answer time. Club membership is available upon request.
Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com
Native American Storytime
The Chino Branch Library will hold a Native American Heritage Month storytime with books, songs, and a craft at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at 13180 Central Ave.
Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Chino Hills Government Center at 14000 City Center Drive.
Tree lighting and Santa arrival Nov. 18
The annual lighting of the Christmas tree and arrival of Santa Claus will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills on Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue. The event will include holiday performances, a snow show, giveaways, and the Chino Valley Fire Foundation toy drive.
Participants can bring a new unwrapped toy or gift card and drop off at the Foundation booth in the promenade from 5 to 6 p.m.
Free shredding event Nov. 19
A free shredding event will take place at The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives from 8 a.m. to noon or until the trucks reach capacity on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Chino Hills.
The City of Chino Hills is hosting the event in partnership with Waste Management. There is a limit of four standard-size file boxes per vehicle.
Proof of residence is required. Information: (909) 364-2606.
Donors sought for giveaway
Donors are needed for a Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by Lissa and Joe Fraga, in partnership with All American Car Wash and the City of Chino, on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event, which is now booked, will serve over 400 families with a Thanksgiving pick-up meal from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and over 200 residents with a sit-down dinner from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Chino Senior Center. To donate, call Mrs. Fraga at (805) 368-6950.
Food kits available
The City of Chino in partnership with Feeding America will provide food distributions from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays Nov. 21, and Dec. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Food kits are available through the Senior Mobile Pantry Program to all ages. Proof of income and senior status is not required.
Food kits include fruit, vegetables, protein and more. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Chino Hills photo contest
The City of Chino Hills invites residents to submit photos for the sixth annual photo contest by Friday, Dec. 2. The contest includes three categories: hometown pride, beautiful landscape, and animals. Winners will receive a $250 gift card for the grand prize, $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third place.
The contest is free and open to Chino Hills residents. To submit a photo: chinohills.org/photocontest.
Information: (909) 364-2826.
Tiny Tots program registration
A lottery registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, for the Tiny Tots program in Chino Hills.
Tiny Tots is a five-week program from Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Feb. 10 for children ages 3 to 5-years-old to be held at the newly restored Mystic Canyon Community Building in Butterfield.
Information: chinohills.org/tinytots or call the recreation division at (909) 364-2700.
Scouts open houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot. Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Fall rehearsals for Community Chorus
Fall rehearsals continue for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, located at 5665 Edison Ave. The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions and all musical abilities are accepted. Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
