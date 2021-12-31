Bridge project continues
Caltrans will continue work Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7 on the Three Bridges Project in Chino, replacing the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues above the 60 Freeway.
Alternating lanes on the eastbound and westbound sides of the freeway will close from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. between Reservoir Street and Mountain Avenue, and ramps at Reservoir, Ramona, Central and Mountain could close.
Information: www.60swarm.com or (833) 607-9276.
No parking tickets during holidays
To accommodate extra visitors in neighborhoods in Chino Hills during the holiday season, the city has declared a citation-free period for street sweeping parking violations.
The city will not issue street sweeping parking citations for the rest of December.
Street sweeping enforcement will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
Other types of parking citations may be issued during this time, as the citation-free period only applies to street sweeping.
Information: (909) 364-2800.
Housing plan update Jan. 3
Residents are asked to provide input by Monday, Jan. 3 on the housing plan that is in the process of being updated in Chino Hills.
The state has asked for more public participation from the community.
The city has designed a survey for residents, property owners, business owners, developers, special needs housing groups, and housing service providers.
Chino Hills must build 3,720 units over an eight-year period, with 59 percent “high-density,” which is 20 to 30 units per acre.
To access the survey, visit chinohills.org/housingele mentupdate.
No passports through Jan. 4
There will be no passport services at Chino Hills City Hall through Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Passport information and the online appointment system can be accessed at chi nohills.org/passports.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Mature drivers class Jan. 5
The next six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will begin from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Chino Garden Workshops
Healthy Chino is hosting a free “Container Gardening” free workshop from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Children’s “Fun with Potted Plants” Discovery Workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Christmas tree recycling in Chino
Chino residents who would like to recycle their Christmas trees can have them picked up by Waste Management collectors.
Trees will be picked up at the curb on scheduled collection days until Friday, Jan. 7. Trees must be free of decorations to be collected.
Chino Hills tree, wreath recycling
Chino Hills residents can recycle their Christmas trees by placing them at the curb or next to the dumpsters in residential complexes on trash pickup days through Friday, Jan. 14.
All decorations and tree stands must be removed. Trees higher than 6-feet tall must be cut in half. Trees taken down after Jan. 14 can be recycled by chopping them into pieces that fit inside the yard waste container or dumpster with the lid closed.
Wreaths and greenery can also be recycled if they fit in the yard waste container or dumpster. Remove wire, hooks, bows and decorations.
All collected trees and greenery are turned into mulch, compost, and groundcover. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be chopped and placed inside the trash container, or residents may schedule a bulky item pickup by contacting Republic Services at (866) 238-2444
Document shredding Jan. 22
A document shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at the corner of Shoppes and Boys Republic drives.
The event is open to all residents of San Bernardino County. The limit is three standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. Tips from law enforcement will be provided on how to protect your identity.
Vehicles must enter by the Chino Hills Library from the intersection of City Center and Boys Republic drives.
Items that will not be shredded include binders, X-rays, and plastics.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of players seats has been increased. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Non-profits can apply for grants
The City of Chino Hills invites nonprofit organizations, including faith-based groups, that primarily serve low-to-moderate income persons in Chino Hills, to apply for 2022-23 community development block grant (CDBG) funds.
The application and details about the program are on the city’s website at chino hills.org/CDBG.
Applications will be accepted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20. The funds will be paid to the organizations on a reimbursement basis after the services are delivered and results are documented.
Funding will be awarded by the Chino Hills City Council during a meeting in February and will become available July 1.
Examples of existing programs are services for battered women, housing mediation, food banks, and literary services.
Those who need assistance in the application process may contact the city’s community services department at (909) 364-2710.
Priceless Pets prom Feb. 5
Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills will host an adult prom from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.
Cost is $50.
The event will feature dancing, a photo booth, full bar, light snacks, a raffle and a silent auction.
Information: pricelesspetrescue.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.