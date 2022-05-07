American Legion car show May 15
Chino American Legion Post 299 will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at 13759 Central Ave.
The event will include music, food, a beer garden, and prizes.
Cost for pre-registration is $30, and $35 the day of the event. Information: (909) 628-2080.
City Hall on the Move
The City of Chino will have representatives, city management, and elected officials at the ready to answer questions about city services and programs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today (May 7) at Stater Bros., 6989 Schaefer Ave.
Information: cityofchino.org/calendar.
Street taco fest today at lodge
The newly-reopened Chino Valley Masonic Lodge will hold its first fundraiser, a Cinco de Mayo Street Taco Fest, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (May 7) at 6050 Riverside Drive, west of Magnolia Ave.
Fish tacos will cost $3 each, shrimp tacos $3, and carne asada tacos, $3. Proceeds will go towards community programs supported by the lodge.
Democratic Club to meet Monday
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet online at 7 p.m. Monday May 9, via Zoom.
The club recommends participants go to tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting start.
Guest speakers will share information regarding current events and the upcoming primary election
Participants will be placed on mute until the designated question-and-answer time.
Information: chinovalley democrats21@gmail.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., today (May 7), Andrew Ennabe Blood Drive, 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
•1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Capriana at Chino Hills, 16301 Butterfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Information: redcross blood.org.
Jazz musician in concert May 13
Louie Beltran, jazz musician and percussionist, will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, May 13 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets are $10 per person, with ages 12 and under free.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Attendees should bring chairs and blankets.
Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase.
The performance is the second of three in a concert series sponsored by chARTS, the Chino Hills Arts Committee of the Community Foundation.
For tickets, visit chinohills foundation.com.
Chino Bike Day
The City of Chino invites residents for a morning ride around Ayala Park. The community bike ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Participants must wear a helmet when participating in the Community Bike Ride.
The event will include a bike safety workshop, a bike repair station, an obstacle course, and activities and crafts for kids.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Tutors needed at Chino Hills library
Individuals who would like to tutor adults in reading and writing skills are needed at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Volunteers will be given an orientation, resources, training, and support materials.
No previous teaching or tutoring experience is required. The schedule is flexible and determined by the volunteer tutor. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Chino Tea Party to meet
Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. Two candidates for Senate District 22—Vincent Tsai and Kim Mateo—will speak.
A discussion about candidates running in Assembly District 31 and candidates running in the state primary will take place. Attendees will be treated to a breakfast.
Scouts open house Tuesdays
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 in Chino Hills will host open house sessions for children ages 11 to 17 interested in scouting experiences at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive. Children will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Pioneer Picnic May 15
The Chino Historical Society will host the 95th Pioneer Picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., open to all Chino residents and interested guests.
The potluck luncheon will begin at noon.
Attendees are asked to bring a main dish, salad, or dessert, table service and utensils. Bottled water and coffee will be provided.
The Old Schoolhouse Museum at 11th and B streets, and the old Chino jail built in 1913 will be open until 3 p.m.
Guest speaker will be local historian Paul Spitzzeri, who will take the stage after lunch to talk about the history of Chino and share information about the early settlers, and the way of life in the early days. Provisions for parking and viewing will be made for vintage cars.
For information, call the Old Schoolhouse Museum at (909) 334-3278 and leave a message.
Spring Bingo Bash
The Chino Youth Museum will hold a Spring Bingo Bash at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Cost is $30 and $25 for ages 55 and up. Tickets include dinner and ten bingo games.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St., at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., or at bit.ly/3vpMyKJ. Tickets will be sold until Wednesday, May 11.
