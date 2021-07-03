Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (July 3) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
“I’m thrilled to report that we still have good food supplies,” said Cindy Vande Steeg, a co-founder of Food for Life Ministry.
Food is also distributed from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the warehouse.
Families can receive food once a week. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Chino Valley Democrats to meet
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 in a Zoom online meeting. Topics include redistricting efforts underway at the state and local levels and its political implications, and the Stop the Newsom recall effort.
To join, visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk approximately 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Participants will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time is allotted. Club membership is available on request. Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Birthday party at McCoy’s July 16
Horses, ice cream, and equestrian activities will honor Helen McCoy on what would have been her 110th birthday at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16.
The celebration will include equestrian-themed crafts and activities.
Members of the Chino Hills Horsemen’s Association and other area equestrians will bring horses to the gathering for upclose visits and petting.
A ceremony will take place at 4:15 p.m. celebrating the gift of the McCoy property to the city in 1996 when Mrs. McCoy donated her land to preserve the equestrian heritage of the community.
The Chino Valley Lions Club will provide free ice cream.
Free vaccines at McCoy
The City of Chino Hills will host free vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, July 6, July 13, and July 20 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The clinics are for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments are not required but can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com/vac cine or myturn.ca.gov or by calling (909) 387-3911.
Curbside meals available
Chino Valley school district will distribute free box lunches to families of children up to age 18, Monday through Friday until Friday, July 30.
Distributions will be held 11 a.m. to noon at Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave.; Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.; and Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
