Speakers featured at Democratic Club
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will hold a zoom online meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11.
The public is welcome to join by visiting zoom.us, click “join a meeting” and enter 798-641-6535.
Participants are asked to join 10 minutes before it starts. They will be placed on mute until the question and answer session.
Olivia Guevara and representatives from the United Nurses Associations of California and the Union of Healthcare Professionals will share their experiences working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Christina Gagnier of the Chino Valley School Board will provide an update on district priorities, practices and decisions.
Samuel Lawrence from the campaign to re-elect Congressman Gil Cisneros will speak on the progress of virtual campaigning activities.
The club will take nominations and vote on executive officer seats.
To participate in the election process, members must be in good standing.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Farmers Market in Chino Hills
The Chino Hills Farmers Market is still being held 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, despite the pandemic.
Certified farmers markets are considered by the governor to be an essential business. Operators said they are grateful for the loyal customers who continue to patronize the market.
Vendors sell fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more. Summer fruit is starting to arrive.
Drive up food donation May 17
The Chino Neighborhood House at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino will host a drive-up food donation event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17 to fill its shelves with groceries to be distributed to pre-registered families.
Residents can donate a bag of groceries, cash or checks to the organization that has assisted families in need for 75 years.
Information: Luis Calvo Jr. at 248-5665, chn91710@yahoo.com or chinoneigh borhoodhouse.com.
New clients can apply to receive food assistance at chinoneighborhoodhouse.com. Clients must qualify for the County of San Bernardino’s very low to moderate-income standards.
Scholarship donations sought
Soroptimist International of Chino Hills/Inland Empire is seeking donations to provide scholarships to a Chino Hills High and Ayala High female graduating senior.
The club was unable to hold two scheduled fundraisers this spring because of the state’s mandate against large gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Checks may be made payable to SICHIE and mailed to SI Chino Hills/Inland Empire, P.O. Box 2998, Chino Hills, California 91709, or donations may be made online at sichie.org/donate.
Steve McQueen car show rescheduled
The Friends of the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, to have been held June 7 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills, has been rescheduled to Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A pre-show dinner will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 and the show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 at Boys Republic, a school for troubled youth at 1907 Boys Republic Drive.
The Car Rally is tentatively scheduled for April 23 to 25 in 2021.
Tickets purchased for this year’s rally will be honored.
Plans are being made to use the same route and stops with guests staying at the Pala Resort and Casino in north San Diego County.
Updates are available at stevemcqueencarshow.com.
Information: Boys Republic. 628-1217.
Corn Feed Run set for Sept. 12
The 18th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in downtown Chino.
The event was scheduled for April 25 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Vehicle entrance fee is $40 if registered before Wednesday, Sept. 2 online or by mail. Cost includes a T-shirt.
The show is open to all pre-1975 cars, all motorcycles and working show trucks. A 15-block cruise will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an open header contest will be held.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com or chinokiwanis.com.
For vendor space, email nickCFR20@gmail.com.
Earth Day dates in 2021 announced
Inland Empire Utilities Agency and the city of Chino will hold an Earth Day celebration April 21 and 22 2021 at the Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park, corner of El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue.
Students will attend April 21 and the community will attend April 22. This year’s event was cancelled because of coronavirus.
