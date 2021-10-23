Women’s safety workshop
The final Women’s Personal Safety and Awareness workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive. The workshop is free and open to Chino Hills women ages 15 and up. Registration is required by emailing sheriff’s service specialist Jasmine Hernandez at jnhernandez@sbcsd.org. or by visiting chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or calling the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
Bunco Bash Nov. 5
Kiwanis Club of Chino will host its Bunco Bash event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Proceeds will benefit The Thirst Project, a non-profit organization that works to end the global water crisis by building fresh-water wells in developing communities.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door.
Cash prizes will be awarded.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., rules will be read at 6:15 p.m., with games to follow.
Information: Pat McArdle, (909) 921-4679 or email goneat55@roadrunner.com.
Vaccine at McCoy’s Oct. 26
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
Adopt-a-family program begins
Families in need are encouraged to sign up for the City of Chino Hills adopt-a-family program where they will receive Christmas gifts for the whole family.
Families have until Friday, Nov. 5 to apply by visiting chinohills.org/adoptafam ily to download the application. Families qualify based on residency and financial hardship.
Applications must be dropped off in the recreation office at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive by the deadline.
The program will match families with donors who are local residents, families, and community groups.
Donors may adopt one or more families and can select a small, medium, or large-sized family.
Those who would like to donate should visit the same website, chinohills.org/adoptafamily, to learn how to become a donor.
The city is also accepting gift cards in support of the program.
Gifts should be wrapped, labeled “From Santa” and dropped of from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Information: recreation office, (909) 364-2700.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, Southlands Church, 5559 Park Place, Chino.
•noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
Veterans offered claims assistance
All veterans who live in Chino, Chino Hills, and the county may receive free services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 from Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office at 14010 City Center Dr. in the government center complex. Veteran service officers will help veterans file compensation claims, complete claim forms and paperwork, conduct benefit assessment interviews, answer questions about existing claims, and issue San Bernardino County veteran identification cards.
Veterans are asked to bring their DD Form 214.
A barbecue lunch will be provided.
Information: (909) 465-5265.
Photo contest for Hills residents
The City of Chino Hills invites residents to enter their best photos that make them proud to live in the city by Monday, Nov. 22.
The three categories are hometown pride, trails, and animals.
Hometown pride can include landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, and family life.
Photos in the trails category can include scenic views or people actively enjoying the trails.
The animal category can include wildlife or pets.
The grand prize will receive a gift card of $250; first place will receive a $100 gift card, second place will receive a $75 gift card, and third place will receive a $50 gift card.
Winners will be recognized at a council meeting in January 2022 and honored during a reception at the photo contest art show in February 2022.
A list of rules and a digital entry form is available by visiting chinohills.org/photo contest.
Information: (909) 364-2826 or email photocontest@chinohills.org.
