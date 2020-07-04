4th of July contest deadline today
The deadline is today (July 4) for Chino Hills residents to submit a photo of their decorated lawn, front door, or patio for Independence Day.
A $50 gift card to a Chino Hills restaurant will be awarded in three categories: Best in Show, Classic Americana and Most Creative.
The contest is free and open to residents of any age.
Limit one submission per household.
Winners will be notified Thursday, July 9.
For rules, visit chinohills.org/virtualrecreation or call 364-2700.
Black Lives Matter protest
A protest to remember the life of Elijah McClain, hosted by Black Lives Matter, will be held today (July 4) 4 to 8 p.m. at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive. A candlelight vigil will begin at 8 p.m.
Mr. McClain, 23, died in a Colorado hospital seven days after an altercation with police while walking home Aug. 24, 2019.
Rattlesnake avoidance for dogs
Chino’s Caring Kennel will host a rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12 at 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino. Each private session is 20 to 30 minutes long.
Cost is $65. Residents are asked to reserve their time.
Dogs will be trained on how to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes.
Training is not recommended for dogs under six months old or older than 10 years old.
Information: 627-2212 or chinoscaringkennel.com.
Senator to speak at Dems meeting
State Senator Connie Leyva, who represents Chino in the 20th district, will share coronavirus news, current legislation, systemic racism solutions and key election activity during the Zoom online Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting 7 p.m. Monday, July 13.
Campaign representatives for Congressman Gil Cisneros, Biden for President and Josh Newman for State Senator may be online to share updates, recruit volunteers and answer questions.
Participants should register in advance by visiting chinovalleydemocrats.org/calendar/ or facebook.com/demclubchinovalley/
They will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Chino Cares collecting food
City of Chino will host five Chino Cares Challenge food collection drives for the next two months at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of 400 care packages for the city’s most vulnerable population, including seniors and individuals who are homeless.
The food collections will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, July 16 and 30 and Aug. 13 and 27.
Items will include canned goods, water and hygiene products.
Residents can choose one of three options that can be found at https://cityof chino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=16636249.
People wishing to donate should enter the line at Central Avenue and D Street, turn right on D Street, make a right on Seventh Street and a final right onto C Street.
Information: 334-3258.
Online vegetarian cooking classes
A virtual family cooking camp called “Cook the Rainbow” for ages 5 to 12 will be offered this summer at 1 p.m. Mondays: a four-week course starting July 6 for $60; and a one-week class for $18 starting July 13. Children will learn to cook recipes in the colors of the rainbow. The course will offer nutrition information, cooking, and songs about God.
The vegetarian cooking classes, sponsored by the Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-day Adventist Church, are geared for children but all ages are welcome to enroll.
To register, visit: tinyurl.com/2020familycooking.
Information: email Christine Law Fujitani at latulipecook ing@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.