Chinese mid-Autumn festival
A Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today (Sept. 10) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event will include a lion dance, music, traditional entertainment, and vendors.
A Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today (Sept. 10) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event will include a lion dance, music, traditional entertainment, and vendors.
The festival is sponsored by the Chinese American Association of Chino Hills.
The Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. (Sept. 10) at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
A candidate’s forum will be held featuring Ontario-Montclair School Board candidate Adrianne Fernandez and San Bernardino County Schools candidate Rita Loof.
Cathy Lara, election integrity director for the San Bernardino GOP, will speak on election integrity.
Attendees may enjoy a no-host breakfast.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in-person and online.
The location will be made available to members by emailing chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
To join on Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k.
Guest speakers will discuss the state and county propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot. Zoom participants will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time.
Club membership is available upon request.
Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
A gardening workshop on “Preparing your fall garden” will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
Children’s “Seasonal Gardening” workshop will take place from 10 to 11 a.m.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council #15339 will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Parish Hall, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under.
Spaghetti, meat sauce, meat balls, garlic bread, salad, dessert, coffee, punch will be served. Music will be played.
Prizes will be raffled. Proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary School.
The event is limited to 240 people.
Information: Armando Hernandez at Armando_a_her nandez@msn.com.
A tropical lunch for senior will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Cost is $8. The event will feature a Polynesian show, games, and door prizes.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
A three-person comedy troupe called the Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino in “Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” a satire on show business, where films in Hollywood’s history are condensed into one performance.
The performance will take place at 8 p.m. today (Sept. 10), Sept. 16 and 17; and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays Sept. 11 at 13123 Seventh St.
General admission is $18. Senior citizens and student admission is $15.
For tickets, visit chinocommunitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
