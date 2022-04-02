Mulch giveaway atat Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services will give away compost, mulch, and wood chips at 7:30 a.m. until supplies run out today (April 2).
The event will be held at The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
City spokesperson Nicole Freeman said several free compost events are held each year in appreciation of the community’s ongoing efforts to recycle its yard waste and divert so much green waste from the landfill.
Wood chips and mulch can be placed around trees and planting beds to retain moisture and compost creates healthier soil by adding nutrients and improving soil structure.
Proof of residency must be shown.
Residents should bring a shovel and container, but no bags.
Information: (909) 364-2800 or visit chinohills.org/freemulch.
Free COVID testing April 13
Free COVID-19 testing will take place for San Bernardino County residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings are required and children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not receive a bill.
Information: sbcovid19.com/testing or chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Blood drive Tuesday
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
R&B singer performing April 8
Lynne Fiddmont, an R & B singer and songwriter will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $10.
Residents should bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner.
Water, soft drinks, wine and beer will be on sale.
Ms. Fiddmont, who has toured the world as a back-up vocalist, has performed twice in Chino Hills, including the Chino Hills Blues and Jazz Festival.
The performance is the first of three in a concert series sponsored by chARTS, the Chino Hills Arts Committee of the Community Foundation.
For tickets, visit chin ohillsfoundation.com.
Easter Egg-Citement April 16
Easter egg hunts, photos with the Easter bunny, music, activities, and a craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the annual “Easter Egg-Citement” at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
The hunt schedule is as follows: infants to 2-year-olds, 10:30 a.m.; 3 to 4-year-olds, 11 a.m.; 5 to 6-year-olds, 11:30 a.m.; 7 to 8-year-olds noon; and 9 to 12-years old at 12:30 p.m.
Parents may assist children in the egg hunts for 4 years old and younger.
The city will provide bags. Outside baskets and bags are not permitted.
1949 Black country club story April 18
A proposal made in 1949 by a group of investors to establish a country club for African-Americans will be discussed by historian Paul Spitzzeri at the Chino Hills Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will discuss a proposal made by L. Paul Grant and associates 74 years ago to develop the Valparaiso Recreation Center at the Los Serranos Country Club, which was met with opposition, ownership issues, and legal battles with the state.
The Chino Hills Historical Society is a non-profit organization funded through
memberships and donations.
Future meetings in 2022 are planned on July 18 and Oct. 10.
Information: email chhis tory@aol.com or call (909) 597-6449.
Earth day at State Park
The Chino Hills State Park will celebrate Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
The event will include arts and crafts and games. Volunteer work will be available for pre-registered participants.
Arts scholarships available
Students living in Chino Valley Unified school boundaries can apply for the Youth Arts Scholarship and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship from the Chino Cultural Foundation.
The Youth Arts Scholarships range between $100 and $500 and are available to students in ninth grade through college and involved in an arts program.
The McCombs scholarship is $1,000 for students who are either graduating from high school this spring or already attending college currently majoring in music or music education.
Deadline is Saturday, April 30.
Information: chinocultur alfoundation.org or email chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
For details, call director Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
COVID test kits at branch libraries
Free COVID-19 test kits are available at the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries for pick-up. The rapid test kits are also available at all San Bernardino County testing locations.
The Chino Hills library is at 14020 City Center Drive and the Chino library is at 13180 Central Ave.
Free vaccines at McCoy
The City of Chino Hills and San Bernardino County will host free Pfizer vaccine events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, April 12, 19 and 26 in April at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for people ages 5 and older and Pfizer booster doses are available for anyone 12 and older who have already received the first two doses at least five months prior.
Walk-ins are accepted.
Information: (909) 387-3911.
Tennis shoe fundraiser
The Chino Valley Lions Club will hold a tennis shoe drive fundraiser until the end of March.
The club hopes to collect 700 pairs of new or gently used tennis shoes and athletic shoes with no rips or tears.
Shoes should be paired by tying laces or using a rubber band.
To arrange a drop-off, call LaTanya Sharp at (909) 638-2906 or email her at sharplatanya@gmail.com.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
