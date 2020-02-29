Teen volunteers sought by Let It Be
The Let It Be Foundation that provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, is seeking volunteers in grades 7 through 12for its youth leadership program.
The organization is headquartered in Chino.
Applications will be accepted until March 15 at its website: https://www.thele titbefoundation.org/youth-leadership/ (click on apply today).
Free tax preparation
Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. No appointments are necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
Burrowing Owl Festival today
Chaffey College’s colony of burrowing owls, along with other birds of prey, presentations and learning activities for all ages, will be featured at the annual Chaffey College “Burrowing Owl Festival,” 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 29) at the Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave.
Wild Wings of California will bring owls, hawks and other birds for display. Using binoculars, attendees will have a chance to watch tiny owls living on the Chino campus.
Pomona Valley Audubon Society, the Orange County Bird of Prey Rescue, and Rivers and Lands Conservancy will host information booths.
Presentations will include researchers from Cal Poly Pomona and the University of California and Chaffey college students.
Compost, mulch giveaway today
Free compost and mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Chino residents while supplies last, 8 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 29) at the city of Chino’s Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Participants must show identification and a utility bill at entrance.
Non-residents can attend during the last hour of the event, if materials are still available.
Residents are limited to ½ yard of each material and one bag of compost, if available. Participants should bring a shovel and durable containers for the material. Gloves and eye protection are recommended.
Information: 334-3265 or visit cityofchino.org.
Used book sale at Hills library
The Friends of the James S. Thalman Branch Library will hold its semi-annual used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Feb. 29) and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Participants can buy a bag of books for $8 and purchase a second bag for $4. Paper bags will be provided.
Information: 590-5380.
Free shredding event today
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, is offering a free document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 29) at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St.
The event may end early if the shredding truck reaches capacity.
Identity protection tips will be offered by local law enforcement.
Documents are limited to five standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Tom Hanks movie set for Monday
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a PG-rated movie about children’s television show host Mr. Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, will be shown on a big screen, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The free “Movie Madness” presentation is for adults. A snack bar will be available, selling soda, popcorn and bottled water for $1 each.
Information: 334-3271.
Veterans invited to coffee
The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans to meet other veterans from the area and share stories will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue).
Veterans and their guests will be offered free admission to the museum and complimentary coffee and donuts.
The museum’s ongoing presentation series, “Rare Birds,” will feature one of its vintage aircraft, starting at 10:30 a.m. in the theater.
The Kilroy Coffee Klatch is held 9 to 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month.
Information: 597-7576.
Dr. Seuss event at Chino Hills library
Thing 1 or Thing 2 will appear at a Dr. Seuss party, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive for an adventure of fantastical tales.
The event will include story time, a paint artist and two craft activities: a “Pocket Wocket” and a Thing 1 and Thing 2 headband.
Information: 590-5380.
Free mature drivers’ ed class
A free mature drivers’ education class will be offered 10 to 11:30 a.m. in sessions of six weeks on, two weeks off, beginning Wednesday, March 4 at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. The course is designed to help prepare seniors for the DMV’s written test.
The class includes a review of the California Driver Handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
Pre-registration is not required.
The library will provide letters of completion for learners who attend each of the six weeks.
Information: 590-5380.
S.T.E.A.M. program at Youth Museum
S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities and crafts are planned 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
Activities will take place outside, so guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for seating. If there is inclement weather, the event will move indoors and will be limited to the first 150 guests.
Due to limited space, guests are asked to limit strollers to only those occupied by sleeping babies.
The S.T.E.A.M. program is funded by a $5,000 grant from Disney.
Information: 334-3270.
