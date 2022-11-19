Reindeer Romp Dec. 3 at Ayala Park
The 11th annual Chino Valley YMCA Reindeer Romp will be held at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $40 until Monday, Nov. 28. After that date, cost rises by $5. A children’s fun run will take place at 8 a.m. Cost is $25. All proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley YMCA. Information: runchi no.com.
Free shredding today
A free shredding event will take place at The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives from 8 a.m. to noon or until the trucks reach capacity today (Nov. 19) in Chino Hills.
The city is hosting the event in partnership with Waste Management. There is a limit of four standard-size file boxes per vehicle.
Proof of residence is required. Information: (909) 364-2606.
Tiny Tots lottery
today in Chino Hills
A lottery registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. today (Nov. 19) at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, for the Tiny Tots program in Chino Hills.
Tiny Tots is a five-week program from Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Feb. 10 for children ages 3 to 5-years-old to be held at the newly restored Mystic Canyon Community Building in Butterfield.
Information: chinohills.org/tinytots or call the recreation division at (909) 364-2700.
Prison advisory
meetings Dec. 11
The citizens advisory committees for the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) will meet Tuesday, Dec. 11 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave. in Chino.
The advisory committees are held one hour apart on the same day, with the men’s advisory committee meeting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women’s committee at 9:30 a.m.
The wardens and lieutenants from each prison are in attendance.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday every two months to give the public an opportunity to hear about prison happenings.
Blood drive
scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Chino Hills Government Center at 14000 City Center Drive.
Holiday craft
boutique
A holiday boutique will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Club House of Park East Estates, 13600 Van Horn Circle East, in Chino. The event will include vendors and homemade crafts.
Light refreshments, hot chocolate, and coffee will be served.
HOPE accepting donations
The HOPE Family Resource Center is looking for donors to drop off gift cards from local grocery stores, restaurants, and retail stores until Friday, Dec. 16 for its annual “gift of giving” event.
Donors are encouraged to include a note or holiday card with words of encouragement.
HOPE helps needy families of children in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to Rooms H and J at the Chino Valley Adult School at 12970 Third Street.
Information or to schedule a drop-off: (909) 628-1202, ext. 8960.
Chino Hills
photo contest
The City of Chino Hills invites residents to submit photos for the sixth annual photo contest by Friday, Dec. 2. The contest includes three categories: hometown pride, beautiful landscape, and animals. Winners will receive a $250 gift card for the grand prize, $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third place.
The contest is free and open to Chino Hills residents. To submit a photo: chinohills.org/photocontest.
Information: (909) 364-2826.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot. Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Fall rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Fall rehearsals continue for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, located at 5665 Edison Ave. The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted. Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
