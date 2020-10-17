Tickets on sale for Elton John tribute
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its second “concert in the car” 5 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 featuring Elton John tribute band “Kenny Metcalf and the Early Years Band” in the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Cost is $25 per car.
Gates open at 3 p.m.
Concert attendees may watch from an open-air truck bed or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open, otherwise they must stay inside their vehicles.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside of their vehicle with six feet of physical distance. Dancers must remain within their parking space.
Participants will receive a $10 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
To register: visit chinohills.org/concerts.
Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will host a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon (Oct. 17) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
“We’ve seen nearly a 50 percent increase in people coming to get food over the past several months,” said Food for Life Ministry founder and secretary Cindy vandeSteeg. “We’re gearing up for our Thanksgiving food distribution. Donations help out quite a bit this time of year.”
The Thanksgiving distribution will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in Chino. A location has not been announced.
The ministry also gives food from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its warehouse.
“Families may receive food once a week,” Mrs. vandeSteeg said. “Food for Life does not charge recipients for the food they receive.”
Residents are required to bring a form of identification.
Information: 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Free flu shots in Chino today
Free flu shots will be administered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 17) at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St. in Chino.
Any resident of San Bernardino County, regardless of income, may receive the shot at no cost.
The San Bernardino County Public Health Department has established several medical point of dispensing sites, including Chino, and plans to add more throughout the flu season.
“This year it’s more important than ever for residents to get a flu vaccination,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “This year’s flu season is overlapping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so we’re doing everything we can to avoid what we’re calling a twindemic.”
“The Addams Family” movie
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its third movie, “The Addams Family,” after dusk at approximately 6:30 p.m. today (Oct. 17) at the Shoppes overflow parking lot at City Center Drive/Shoppes Drive.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. to allow participants enough time to place meal orders at The Shoppes.
The 2019 animated movie, rated PG, will be shown on a 50-foot big screen at a cost of $10 per vehicle. Limit one ticket per household, valid for one vehicle.
The number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles or may watch from an open-air truck bed or an SUV with the back door or hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons.
To register, visit chinohills.org/drive-in.
