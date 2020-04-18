Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (April 18) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
“We’re seeing an increase of folks coming to get food here for the first time,” said Cindy Vande Steeg, a founder and secretary of Food for Life Ministry. “We would ask that everyone wear a mask if possible for their own safety as well as others.”
Information: 627-3663.
Blood drive at city hall
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at the city of Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Donors will receive a coupon valid for two free tacos from Jack in the Box, as well as a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Blood drive sites needed
LiveStream blood bank is looking for a conference room, lobby or auditorium to host blood drives May 4 to 9.
Needed is an area of approximately 2,000 feet that has good lighting, easy access, restrooms and is available 1 to 6 p.m.
“COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of more than 200 blood drives due to school and business closures, and social distancing makes it challenging to use the blood bus,” said Donald Burghardt, regional development coordinator for LifeStream.
The blood bank provides beds, chairs, tables and certificates of insurance.
Contact Mr. Burghardt at 386-6856 or (951) 533-5546.
Deadline extended for scholarships
The Chino Cultural Foundation has extended its deadline to accept applications for its 2020 Youth Arts Scholarships and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship to April 30.
The original deadline was March 31.
Scholarship recipients will be notified May 31.
Applicants for the Youth Arts Scholarships should be students in the ninth grade through college. They must live within the Chino Valley Unified School District’s boundaries and be active participants in the arts, including visual arts, music, theatre or dance.
Applicants for the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship must be either a graduating high school senior who plans to enroll in college in the fall or a current college student who plans to major in or is currently majoring in either music or music education.
The late Mrs. McCombs was a teacher in the school district and a member of the Chino Community Chorus.
Applications and information: www.chinocultural foun dation.com.
Steve McQueen car show rescheduled
The Friends of the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, to have been held June 7 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills, has been rescheduled to Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A pre-show dinner will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5; and the show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, both at Boys Republic, a residential center and school for troubled youth at 1907 Boys Republic Drive.
The fifth annual Steve McQueen Car Rally, taking participants on a drive through San Diego County to Corona with several stops along the way, in preparation of the Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, has been cancelled this year.
It was to have begun on Friday, April 24.
The rally is tentatively scheduled for April 23 to 25 in 2021.
Tickets purchased for this year’s rally will be honored in 2021.
Plans are being made to use the same route and stops for next year with guests staying at the Pala Resort and Casino in north San Diego County. Additional complimentary tickets received for the car show and movie with rally registration will be honored at the Labor Day event this year.
Updates are available at www.stevemcqueencar show.com.
Information: Boys Republic. 628-1217.
