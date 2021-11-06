Church to give away food
The Chino Valley Chinese-English Church will distribute produce boxes to the community from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Dec. 3 at the church at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. All are welcome regardless of income. Two hundred boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables will be given away on a first come, first served basis.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782.
Vaccine and flu shots at McCoy’s
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, and Nov. 30 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Flu shots will also be offered.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
Democrats to hold meeting Nov. 8
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. in a Zoom online meeting by visiting tinyurl.com/36arkcvk. The club recommends participants join 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting starts Guest speaker will be Primo Castro, Region 15 Director of the California Democratic Party.
Current national election results and local issues will be discussed.
Club membership is available on request. Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Bingo Bash Nov. 8
Chino’s Youth Museum will host its fall Bingo Bash Monday, Nov. 8 at Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave, in Chino.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and games will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $33 for the public and $25 for ages 55 and up. Players must be 18 years or older.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Youth Museum or at the Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. or online at chinoyouthmuseum.com/bingo-fundraisers.
Each ticket includes a dinner and 10 bingo games. Additional cards are available for purchase.
Information: (909) 334-3270 or visit chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Preserve office hours Nov. 10
Chino city staff and members of the Chino Police Department will hold office hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., to answer questions or concerns from the Preserve community. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Veterans Day in Chino Nov. 11
The City of Chino will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the Community Building, 5443 B St., Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The celebration will include a flag ceremony and guest speakers. There will be a presentation of the military branch flags presented by Chino families who have loved ones in the military.
American Legion Post 299 will have an open house after the ceremony at 13759 Central Ave. in Chino. The Old School House Museum at 5493 B Street will also be open. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Veterans Day in Chino Hills Nov. 10
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual “Salute to Service” honoring military veterans from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 (the day before Veterans Day) at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event will begin with a ceremony at the military service monument where the new flagpole donated by the Chino Hills 55+ Club will be dedicated, followed by a free breakfast that will be served to registered veterans, their guests, and the public.
Advanced registration is required, and space is limited to the first 150 guests.
To register, call (909) 364-2826 or visit chinohills.org/veterans.
Free COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. The city continues to offer the free testing in partnership with San Bernardino County.
Face coverings are required. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18 years old. Walk-ins are accepted.
Los Serranos Park playground
The playground at Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road, adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School, will close from Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Dec. 10 while the surface is replaced.
Other areas of the park will remain open including the picnic area, basketball court, restrooms, grass areas, and fitness equipment. Gazebo rentals will not be available.
The Mobile Recreation program that takes place at the park will be cancelled Thursdays, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 9. The program is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host the following blood drives:
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 and Tuesdays, Nov. 23 and 30 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
American Red Cross
•1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, Homecoming at the Preserve, 16250 Homecoming Drive, Chino.
•10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, CrossFit, 15350 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Veterans offered claims assistance
Veterans who live in Chino, Chino Hills, and the county may receive free services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 from Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office at 14010 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills government center complex.
Veteran service officers will help with filing compensation claims, complete claim forms and paperwork, conduct benefit assessment interviews, answer questions about existing claims, and issue San Bernardino County veteran identification cards.
Veterans are asked to bring their DD Form 214.
A barbecue lunch will be provided. Information: (909) 465-5265.
