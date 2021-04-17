COVID shots today at BAPS
Free COVID-19 vaccination shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (April 17) at BAPS Hindu Temple, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Shots will be available to anyone 16 and over. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/juneyu64.
Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food 9 a.m. to noon today (April 17) at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Residents must bring identification, wear a face covering and social distance. Another food giveaway will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, in Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument. Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans. A seal representing the military branch of service may be added, along with other insignias such as the Purple Heart and American Legion.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick. The goal is to have the bricks installed prior to Veterans Day 2021, according to veterans group chairman George DeFrank.
Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans- group. For questions, call Mr. DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohill s55plusclub.org.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives Tuesday, April 20 in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m., at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” baseball hat.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
May dates added to testing at McCoy’s
COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last. Two May dates have been added: Wednesdays May 5 and 9 at the same time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
Kids Night Out at McCoy sold out
Parents who needed that Friday night break have run out of time to bring their children to Kids Night Out. The April 23 event at McCoy Equestrian Center is sold out.
Libraries resume regular hours
The libraries are back in business as of April 10. The Chino Hills branch is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The Chino branch is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Chino Bike Day May 15
The City of Chino is hosting a free Bike Day Event from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
It will feature a 15-mile community bike ride staring at 7:30 a.m., a bicycle safety workshop with the Chino Police Department at 9 a.m., a four-mile family bike ride starting at 9:30 a.m., a bicycle obstacle course, kids crafts and activities, food and refreshments. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Healthy Family Day June 5
The City of Chino and the Chino Valley YMCA are joining forces to promote good health in the community with family activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ayala Park near the Chino Valley YMCA, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Book club to begin April 27
An adult book club is beginning at the Chino Hills Branch Library with the goal of expanding literary experience by reading and discussing works chosen by the library and book club members in a friendly and open atmosphere.
Signups are being taken inside the library at 14020 City Center Drive or by calling (909) 590-5380.
The first book will be the “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel.
It will be discussed during a Zoom meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Blood drive April 28
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., at Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Information: redcross blood.org or (800) 733-2767.
‘Lab Fridays’ scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children on seven Fridays in April, May and June at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino.
Dates are 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 30; May 14 and 28; and June 11.
STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said.
Information: chinoyouth museum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the county’s Public Health Department.
Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events.
Click on the Chino link under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
