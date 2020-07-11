Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host five blood drives during the next eight days in the Chino Valley.
●8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
●1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 at Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
●1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
●Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 17 at BJs Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Donors will receive a free Pizookie dessert from the restaurant.
●11 to 4 p.m. Sunday July 19 at Andrew Ennabe Blood Drive, 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills.
People at least 15 years old can donate, and all donors under 17 will need written parental consent.
Donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Face masks will be required, donors will have their temperatures checked and a COVID-19 symptom review will take place.
Information: lstream.org or (800) 879-4484.
Senator to speak at Dems meeting
State Senator Connie Leyva, who represents Chino in the 20th district, will share coronavirus news, current legislation, systemic racism solutions and key election activity during the Zoom online Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting 7 p.m. Monday, July 13.
Campaign representatives for Congressman Gil Cisneros, Biden for President and Josh Newman for State Senator may be online to share updates, recruit volunteers and answer questions.
Participants should register in advance by visiting chinovalleydemocrats.org/calendar/ or facebook.com/demclubchinovalley/.
They will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Online vegetarian cooking class
A one-week virtual family cooking camp called “Cook the Rainbow” for ages 5 to 12 will start at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13 for $18. Children will learn to cook recipes in the colors of the rainbow.
The vegetarian cooking classes, sponsored by the Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-day Adventist Church, are geared for children but all ages are welcome to enroll.
To register, visit: tinyurl.com/2020familycooking.
Chino Cares collecting food
City of Chino will host four Chino Cares Challenge food collection drives in July and August at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of 400 care packages for the city’s most vulnerable population.
The food collections will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, July 16 and 30 and Aug. 13 and 27.
Residents can choose one of three options that can be found at https://cityof chino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=16636249.
People wishing to donate should enter the line at Central Avenue and D Street, turn right on D Street, make a right on Seventh Street and a final right onto C Street.
Information: 334-3258.
Grab-and-go meals
Chino Valley Unified School District is providing free grab-and-go meals for children ages 1 to 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until July 31.
Food can be picked up at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place or Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
At Chino High, the meals can be picked up off Park Place near the student parking lot.
At Don Lugo, meals will be handed out off Chino Avenue near the student parking lot.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Free garden workshops
A free gardening workshop on “Weed Control and Integrated Pest Management” will be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and a children’s Discovery Workshop on “World of Bugs” will follow from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The workshops are by reservation only and space is limited.
Social distancing policies will be in place and face masks are required.
Information: healthychi no@cityofchino.org, 334-3478, or healthychino.com.
Virtual bingo games July 22
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host “Virtual Bingo” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Players must be 18 and have Internet access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed.
Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chinohills.org/recreation.
Class code is 104001-01.
Information and assistance is available at 364-2700.
Drive-in movie at The Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its first “Movie in the Park…ing Lot” in the overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle.
The PG movie, to be shown on a 50-foot screen, is called “Missing Link” about a Sasquatch who travels to the Himalayas with an English explorer to meet his cousins.
Residents should register at chinohills.org/drive-in.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles to watch the movie but it is permissible to watch from an open-air truck bed, or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open.
Restrooms will be available with physical distancing required. Restaurants at The Shoppes will take orders for curbside pickup for a picnic in the vehicle.
Information: community services, 364-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.