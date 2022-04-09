Democrats to meet Monday
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will gather online at 7 p.m. Monday April 11 on Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/n8cd jh4k to join. Guest speakers will include candidate for San Bernardino County Sheriff, Clifton Harris and Sierra Club San Gorgonio Chapter President Mary Ann Ruiz.
The club will discuss Earth Day and upcoming election activities.
Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Blood drive Tuesday
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Businesses eligible for grants
San Bernardino County is offering COVID-19 relief grants in the amount of $2,500 to business owners with five or less full-time employees. Funds can be used for local permit renewals, purchasing new certified equipment, and payment of debt accrued as a result of COVID. Businesses must have been in operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019.
To apply, visit selectsbcounty.com. For assistance, email grants@eda.sbcounty.gov.
1949 Black country club story April 18
A proposal made in 1949 by a group of investors to establish a country club for African-Americans will be discussed by historian Paul Spitzzeri at the Chino Hills Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will discuss a proposal made by L. Paul Grant and associates 74 years ago to develop the Valparaiso Recreation Center at the Los Serranos Country Club, which was met with opposition, ownership issues, and legal battles with the state.
The Chino Hills Historical Society is a non-profit organization funded through
memberships and donations.
Future meetings in 2022 are planned on July 18 and Oct. 10.
Information: email chhis tory@aol.com or call (909) 597-6449.
Earth day at State Park
The Chino Hills State Park will celebrate Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
The event will include arts and crafts and games. Volunteer work will be available for pre-registered participants.
Tennis shoe drive extended to May
The Chino Valley Lions Club has extended its tennis shoe drive fundraiser until the end of May.
The club is accepting new or gently used tennis shoes and athletic shoes with no rips or tears.
Shoes should be paired by tying laces or using a rubber band.
To arrange a drop-off, call LaTanya Sharp at (909) 638-2906 or email her at sharplat anya@gmail.com.
The Lions Club is partnering with The Fundraising Company, which will sort and clean the shoes and send them to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations to create businesses and jobs.
The club meets from 6:15 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays at the Chino Community Building for a dinner meeting. New members are welcome.
Corn Feed car show April 23
The Kiwanis Club of Chino’s Corn Feed Run and Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. Registration is open for 1975 cars or older. All motorcycles and working show trucks can also be registered.
Cost is $40, which includes a T-shirt. On-the-day registration is $45.
More than 900 vehicles were displayed last year.
Car cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open-header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
Information: chinokiwanis.com or email Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Arts scholarships available
Students living in Chino Valley Unified school boundaries can apply for the Youth Arts Scholarship and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship from the Chino Cultural Foundation.
The Youth Arts Scholarships range between $100 and $500 and are available to students in ninth grade through college and involved in an arts program.
The McCombs scholarship is $1,000 for students who are either graduating from high school this spring or already attending college currently majoring in music or music education.
Deadline is Saturday, April 30.
Information: chinocultural foundation.org or email chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
For details, call director Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
COVID test kits at branch libraries
Free COVID-19 test kits are available at the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries for pick-up. The rapid test kits are also available at all San Bernardino County testing locations.
The Chino Hills library is at 14020 City Center Drive and the Chino library is at 13180 Central Ave.
Photos with the Bunny April 14
Chino Youth Museum will host Photos with the Bunny event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10, or $5 for museum members.
Registration will conclude today (April 9).
The Chino Youth Museum is located at 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Information: chinoyouth museum.com or (909) 334-3270.
Community Chorus rehearsals
Chino Valley Community Chorus will conduct rehearsals from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday nights at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over. There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted. Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook or email chinochorus@gmail.com.
‘Let It Be’ run-walk May 14
The Let It Be Foundation will host its 16th annual run-walk on Saturday, May 14 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Cost is $50, or $160 for a family of four.
Virtual participant cost is $25 and team members entries are $45.
Proceeds benefit the Let It Be Foundation, which provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
Information: theletitbefoundation.org.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Troop 214 seeks members
Boy Scout Troop 214 in Chino Hills is looking for members. Meetings are held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive.
Information: George Cruz, (909) 326-0726 or email Troop214scoutmaster@gmail.com.
Scholarships available
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22.
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average. Information: SICV.clu bexpress.com.
Chino Mulch giveaway
The City of Chino will give away compost and mulch from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Residents are limited to 1 cubic yard of material. Residents should bring a shovel and durable container. Proof of residency is required. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Chino Community Garden workshop
The City of Chino will offer two free garden workshops Saturday, April 16 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. A “Fertilizer, Compost, and Mulch” workshop will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Children’s “Composting with Worms” workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Chino Bike Day
The City of Chino invites residents for a morning ride around Ayala Park. The community bike ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Participants must wear a helmet when participating in the Community Bike Ride.
The event will include a bike safety workshop, a bike repair station, an obstacle Course, and activities and crafts for kids. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Spring Bingo May 16
The Chino Youth Museum will host its Spring Bingo Bash at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for adults and $25 for seniors (ages 55 and up). The cost includes dinner and 10 bingo games.
Information: (909) 334-3270
Hike the Valley
Hike the Valley, the Chino hiking program, will start another three-hike segment at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 to hike through Castlewood Trail in Fullerton. The program costs $32 per person, and Chino residents get a $10 discount. The cost includes all three hikes, snacks, and shuttle service.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Steve McQueen car show June 5
The Steve McQueen Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
General admission cost is $10, with children 12 and under free.
Cost to enter the show is $65 through Sunday, May 22 and $75 the day of the show.
Motorcycle registration cost is $45 through May 22 and $55 the day of the show.
Register online at stevemcqueencarshow.com or call Boys Republic at (909) 628-1217.
