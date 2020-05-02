Thrift store to open donation center
Three-Way Thrift store in Chino will open its donation center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today (May 2) on F Street, on the north side of the Three-Way Thrift store at 13390 Central Ave.
Workers will only accept donations today.
The store has been temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donated items must be in boxes or bags and furniture must be in good, sellable condition.
Donors must remain inside the vehicle.
Televisions, monitors and electronicic waste will not be accepted.
Information: 3waythrift.org.
Food distribution today in Chino
Food for Life Ministry will hold a grocery distribution from 9 a.m. to noon today (May 2) from its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino.
Food for Life holds three food distributions a week from its warehouse, 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Families may receive food once per week.
A form of identification is required to receive food. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Volunteers and food donations are sought.
Information: 627-3663 or www.FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Blood drives this week
LifeStream blood bank will hold blood drives in the Chino Valley this week.
The first drive will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (May 2) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino. The drive is hosted by the American Cancer Society.
Loving Savior of the Hills church at 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will host a five-day blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
Scholarship donations sought
Soroptimist International of Chino Hills/Inland Empire is seeking donations for scholarships to a Chino Hills High and Ayala High female graduating senior this year.
The service club was unable to hold two scheduled fundraisers this spring because of the state’s mandate against large gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Donations of any amount are requested.
Checks may be made payable to SICHIE and mailed to SI Chino Hills/Inland Empire, PO Box 2998, Chino Hills, California, 91709 or donations may be made online at Sichie.org/donate.
Drive-up food donation May 17
The Chino Neighborhood House at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino will host a community drive-up food donation event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17 to fill the shelves with groceries to be distributed to pre-registered families.
Residents can donate a bag of groceries, cash or checks to the organization that has assisted families in need for 75 years.
Information: Luis Calvo Jr. at 248-5665, chn91710@ya hoo.com or chinoneighbor hoodhouse.com.
The Neighborhood House is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday to provide pre-packaged groceries to registered clients.
New clients can apply to receive food assistance at chinoneighborhood house.com.
Clients must qualify for the County of San Bernardino’s very low- to moderate-income standards.
Pioneer Picnic rescheduled
Chino Valley Historical Society’s annual Pioneer Picnic, scheduled for May 17, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 11 due to concerns for the health of participants and organizers during the recent coronavirus pandemic.
The rescheduled event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Community Building, on B Street, between 10th and 11th streets.
The annual event draws approximately 150 guests for a potluck luncheon, conversation and a historical presentation from Facebook host Kerry Cisneroz.
Mr. Cisneroz’ Facebook page, “Chino Memories Yesterday and Today,” features photos and history of Chino’s past.
The rescheduled picnic will coincide with the Historical Society’s second annual Harvest Festival, an open house at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, offering hands-on activities for children and adults.
The Historical Society is currently seeking sponsorships for the combined events.
Information: 334-3278.
