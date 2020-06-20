Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will give away food from 9 a.m. to noon today (June 20) from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Residents are asked to bring a form of identification.
Cindy vandeSteeg, a founder and secretary of the organization, said they are seeking additional donations, both monetary and food, because some grocery stores haven’t been able to provide as much as they have in the past. Food for Life Ministry serves more than 200 families a week, Mrs. vandeSteeg said. Information: 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
COVD-19 testing at NAC
San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for all county residents 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, June 26 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Appointments are required by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.
Testing is free, including those without medical insurance and anyone undocumented or homeless.
Information; sbcovid19.com and click on COVID-19 testing sites.
Blood drive June 26
Lifestream will hold a blood drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way.
Donors will receive a special edition “Fearless Fighters” T-shirt. All donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test will not show if the donor currently has the virus. The antibodies test will be available only to those donors who successfully complete a whole blood donation. To make an appointment, call 800-879-4484.
Virtual vegetarian cooking classes
A virtual family cooking camp called “Cook the Rainbow” for ages 5 to 12 will be offered this summer at 1 p.m. Mondays: a five-week course starting June 29 for $75; a four-week course starting July 6 for $60; and a one-week class for $18 starting July 13. Children will learn to cook recipes in the colors of the rainbow. The course will offer nutrition information, cooking, and songs about God.
The vegetarian cooking classes, sponsored by the Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-day Adventist Church, are geared for children but all ages are welcome to enroll.
To register, visit: tinyurl.com/2020familycooking.
Information: email Christine Law Fujitani at latulip ecook ing@gmail.com.
IVHS hosts pet adoption
The Inland Valley Humane Society and S.P.C.A. in Pomona is offering an adoption promotion during June called Hot Dogs and Cool Cats where dog adoptions are $30 and cat adoptions are free.
Adoption fees include vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, spay or neuter surgery, microchip and registration, deworming, and two weeks of follow-up care.
The promotion applies to dogs and cats available for adoption on the IVHS website, ivhsanimals.org.
The organization is also offering a “foster to hold” and “foster to adopt” process.
In-person adoption is available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Information: ivhsspca.org/adoptions.
Farmers Market in Chino Hills
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Vendors sell summer fruit, fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more.
Blood drive Aug. 18
The city of Chino Hills has scheduled a Lifestream blood bank that will also offer free COVID-19 antibody testing 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The testing will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past. It does not show whether the donor currently has coronavirus.
It is available only to those donors who successfully complete a whole blood donation. Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Information: (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org to reserve a time.
