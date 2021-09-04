‘Warhawk’ to fly today
A Curtiss P-40N Warhawk, a World War II plane, will fly at noon today (Sept. 4) over Planes of Fame Museum at the Chino Airport, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children.
A presentation on the Warhawk will take place at 11:45 a.m., followed by a fly over at noon.
After the flight, guests will have the opportunity to speak with the pilot.
Information: planesoffame.org.
Horse lovers invited to meeting
Horse lovers, community members, and equestrians are invited to learn more about the McCoy Equestrian Center and the city’s goals for the facility at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 14280 Peyton Drive.
The 20-acre ranch, barn, and home were donated to the city in 1996 by the late Helen McCoy to preserve the equestrian and rural heritage of the community.
The meeting will include an overview of the center, the city’s plans for the facility, and information about the equestrian amenities available to residents.
Information: (909) 364-2826 or visit chinohills.org/McCoy.
Chino officials at Preserve Center
Chino residents who have questions about The Preserve community and want to learn more about construction activity, roads and future plans may attend “office hours” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at The Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.
City staff will be available to answer answers and provide updates.
Jazz and blues entertainer Sept. 11
Jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux known for singing Motown classics, jazz, and R&B will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Seating is available at 5 p.m. Participants should bring lawns chairs or blankets. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. Cost is $10 per person. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit chinohillsfoundation.com.
Democratic Club meeting Sept. 13
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at a Zoom online meeting with guest speakers Kristin Washington, chairperson of the San Bernardino County Democratic Party and Maha Rivzi, Regional 13 director of the California Democratic Party.
Activities for the final efforts on the “stop the recall” effort for Gov. Newsom will be discussed.
To join, visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting starts.
Participants will be placed on mute until the question and answer time.
Information: (909) 518-9318 or email chinovalley democrats21@gmail.com.
VIP package sold out for wine walk
Tickets for the VIP package for the Chino Hills Community Foundation wine walk have been sold out but the $55 tickets are still available. The wine walk will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event will include wine, food bites, a hop and wine garden, and entertainment. For details, information, and tickets, visit chinohills winewalk.com.
Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives in Chino Hills next week.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 14000 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
•4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office, 14010 City Center Drive.
Donors will receive Count on Me cancer awareness socks, and a free mini physical that will include readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature.
Face coverings are required.
Donors must be at least 15 years old, free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Everyone under age 17 must have parental consent.
Information: lstream.org.
Vaccines available Tuesdays
The City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday through November at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The next vaccination event will be held Sept. 7.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which was given full FDA approval for anyone 16 and up, will be available for people ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for people ages 18 and older.
All San Bernardino County residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine free of charge.
No insurance is necessary.
Compost, mulch giveaway
City of Chino will host a compost and mulch giveaway for Chino residents from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Public Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
The compost does not contain chemicals, viable weed seeds or plant pathogens and is blended to help with water penetration and moisture retention.
Residents must bring identification and a utility bill as proof of residence, a shovel and durable containers.
Non-Chino residents may attend during the final hour of the event if compost and mulch is available.
Information: (909) 334-3472.
Baby Bookworm program Fridays
A “Baby Bookworm” program for ages 3 to 12 months is held Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 24 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The course features storytime with interactive songs, props, clapping and singing.
Registration is not required.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Line dancing, lunch for 50+
Residents 50 plus are invited to an afternoon of line dancing and lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Participants are encouraged to wear western clothing and cowboy boots. Line dancing instruction will be provided by City of Chino Hills instructor Jimmy Lou.
Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. provided by The Habit Burger Grill.
This is a Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ event. Tickets cost $10. All sales are final.
Registration can be made at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, or by visiting chino hills.org/activeadults.
Information: (909) 364-2826.
Pinochle played Wednesdays
The card game pinochle is played by a recreational group at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
There is no fee. Players do not have to live in Chino Hills.
For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
Steve McQueen car show Oct. 3
The Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
The late Mr. McQueen, an actor famous for his action movies in the late 1950s through 1980, was a resident of the home for troubled youth when he was in his teens.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the event.
Attendees may bring an ice chest, but alcohol and smoking are not permitted.
An awards ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. with distribution of hand-made trophies made by Boys Republic students. Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com.
