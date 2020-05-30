Planes of Fame to offer outdoor venue
Beginning today (May 30), Planes of Fame Air Museum plans to offer an outdoor viewing area for its historic aircraft as part of its phased re-opening from the governor’s stay at home orders.
Visitors will be able to stretch their legs while viewing the aircraft on over an acre.
Hangar doors will be open for guests to see the aircraft.
Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children, free for children 4 and under.
Hours of the outdoor museum are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The museum is located at 14998 Cal Aero, in the Chino Airport complex at Merrill and Euclid avenues.
Museum members were invited to a preview of the outdoor museum on Friday.
Information: https://planesoffame.mybigcommerce.com/museum-ticket/.
St. Paul’s to sponsor blood drive
The American Red Cross remains in serious need of blood. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will sponsor a blood drive 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Walk-ins are not allowed.
Appointments will be scheduled online only by visiting redcrossblood.org.
At the top right, enter SPTACC and click the blue arrow.
If a Red Cross donor, log in, select time and confirm.
First-time Red Cross donors should create a log-in by clicking on “sign in” in the top right corner.
Click “I need to create an account” and complete the form. Sponsor code is SPTACC.
Campaign speakers at meeting
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8 in a Zoom online meeting.
Campaign representatives from Biden for President, Cisneros for Congress, Newman for State Senate, and Rodriguez for State Assembly are expected to attend.
Kylie Kirkwood from the Sunrise Movement Rancho Cucamonga chapter, will talk about youth activism and current activities.
The club will vote on nominations to fill annual executive officer seats.
To participate, members must be in good standing.
Participants may visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7986416535 or call 1-669-9009128 or download Zoom online meeting software, click “join a meeting” and enter 7986416535.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Blood drive June 10
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at LStream.org. Information: (800) 870-4484.
Chino Hills to host blood drives
The city of Chino Hills will host two blood drives at 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 and 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Donors must show valid photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds.
Minors must provide a parental consent form available at lstream.org.
Appointments are accepted and walk-ins are welcome.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org to reserve a time.
Steve McQueen car show rescheduled
The Friends of the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, to have been held June 7 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills, has been rescheduled to Labor Day weekend in September because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A pre-show dinner will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 and the car show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 at Boys Republic, a school for troubled youth at 1907 Boys Republic Drive.
Information: stevemcque encarshow.com or Boys Republic, 628-1217.
Farmers Market in Chino Hills
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Beginning June 3, the market will change its ending time to 7:30 p.m. effective.
Vendors sell summer fruit, fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more.
Corn Feed Run set for Sept. 12
The Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in downtown Chino.
The event was scheduled for April 25 but was postponed because of the coronavirus.
Vehicle entrance fee is $40 if registered before Wednesday, Sept. 2 online or by mail.
Cost includes a T-shirt.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com or chinokiwanis.com.
For vendor space, email nickCFR20@gmail.com.
Pioneer Picnic rescheduled
Chino Valley Historical Society’s Pioneer Picnic, which was set for May 17, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Community Building on B Street. The event includes a potluck and historical presentation by Facebook historical host Kerry Cisneroz.
The picnic will coincide with the Historical Society’s second annual Harvest Festival, an open house at the Old Schoolhouse Museum offering activities for children and adults.
Information: 334-3278.
