Last dance of the summer Monday
The final fling of the summer for seniors will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Aguiar’s Square on Sixth Street, between C and D streets. AJ’s Entertainment will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dinner of hamburger, chips, and watermelon can be purchased in advance for $4 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
The event is for seniors 50 and above.
Information: Chino Senior Center, (909) 334-3271.
Free mature drivers’ class at library
A six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 14020 City Center Drive.
Pre-registration is not required.
The class will help seniors prepare for the DMV’s written test with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests, test-taking strategies and videos on traffic laws will be shown.
Letters of completion will be issued.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Blood drives schedules
Lifestream and American Red Cross will conduct blood drives in the Chino Valley this week.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway,
Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, Southlands Church, 5559 Park Place, Chino.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, Fit Body Boot Camp, 5867 Pine Ave., Chino Hills.
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, Chino Police Department, 5450 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Information: redcross blood.org.
Ice cream social for 50+ Aug. 20
National Senior Citizens Day will be celebrated by the City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ with an ice cream social from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Used book sale Aug. 16 to 21
The Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library will hold a used book sale from Monday, Aug. 16 to Saturday, Aug. 21 during regular business hours at 14020 City Center Drive.
Patrons who purchase a book will get the second one 50 percent off.
Proceeds will fund special events, materials, and programs.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Safety workshops scheduled
Personal safety and awareness workshops for women will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, and Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Women can choose one of the three workshops offered by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Police Department.
The free workshops are open to Chino Hills women ages 15 and up. Advanced registration is required.
To register, email Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org.
Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
Vaccines available Tuesdays
The City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 17, 24, and 31 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for people ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for people ages 18 and older.
All San Bernardino County residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine free of charge.
No insurance is necessary. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments are not required to receive the vaccine and walk-ins are accepted at all county run vaccine sites.
OmniRide discounts for students
Students in grades kindergarten to twelfth grade can get a ride to and from school on a transit van offered by Omnitrans for 50 percent off through Feb. 6, 2022.
Cost is $2 per one-way trip for the transportation service called OmniRide that works similar to Uber or Lyft.
Students can reserve a trip to school and home anytime between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Trips may be paid for using a credit or debit card within the booking app or with exact cash when the vehicle arrives.
To book a trip, download the free OmniRide On-Demand mobile app.
The closest pick-up and drop-off locations will be listed as “virtual stops,” which are typically a nearby intersection.
Trips may also be reserved by calling (909) 383-1680.
The van accommodates passengers with disabilities traveling with a mobility device.
To plan a trip, learn about the OmniRide service area, or the discounted fare for people with disabilities, visit omnitrans.org/omniride.
Final call for brick orders
Residents have until Sunday, Aug. 15 to purchase veteran tribute bricks for placement at the base of the military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center in time for the city’s Veterans Day ceremony.
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the bricks.
Prices and order forms can be found at chino hills55plus club.org/veterans group.
For questions, call George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills55plusclub.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.