Guided trail hikes today
City of Chino Hills guides will lead two free trail hikes today (June 4) that start at a trailhead at Grand Avenue Park.
An intermediate level hike begins at 9 a.m. and a beginner level hike at 9:30 a.m.
The park is at 1301 Grand Avneue, near Pleasant Hill Drive. Prizes and educational booths will be available to celebrate National Trails Day. Residents can take part in the month-long trails challenge for a chance to win prizes.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Summer reading programs begin
The summer reading program will start at all three branch libraries on Monday, June 6. This year’s theme is “Galactic Forces.” The kick-off event at the Chino Hills Branch Library will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.
Information: Chino Library at (909) 465-5280, Chino Hills Library, (909) 590-5380, and Cal Aero Library at (909) 606-2173.
Mobile van to roll out
The Chino Hills mobile recreation van is traveling to neighborhoods five days a week from 9 a.m. to noon this summer offering arts and crafts, snacks, and outdoor games for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The drop-in program is free and begins Monday, June 6 to Friday, Aug. 5.
Mondays: Pinehurst Park, 5800 Park Drive.
Tuesdays: Butterfield Park, 17671 Mystic Canyon Drive
Wednesdays: Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
Thursdays: Los Serranos Park, 4849 Bird Farm Road
Fridays: Alterra Park, 4921 Soquel Canyon Parkway.
The program is free. Parents should complete an enrollment packet at the park locations. Information: chinohills.org/mobilerec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.