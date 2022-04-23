Earth Day at State Park
The Chino Hills State Park will celebrate Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon today (April 23) at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
The event will include arts and crafts and games.
Public safety meeting April 27
The Chino Hills Police Department and the City of Chino Hills will hold a public safety meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The police department will provide a presentation and opportunity for discussion regarding current crime trends and community concerns.
Information: Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
Tree planting day in Chino Hills
Residents are invited to join the City of Chino Hills for the annual tree planting and trail cleanup event to celebrate Arbor Day.
Volunteers are needed to help plant 40 Coastal live oak and California sycamore trees and assist with trail cleanup at La Sierra Trailhead from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30.
The trailhead is located near the corner of La Sierra and Monteverde drives.
Pre-registration is not required. The city will provide equipment for the volunteers.
Information: chinohills.org/events or call the Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host three blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 1, BAPS Charities, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or lstream.org.
Second booster at vaccine event
The second booster dose for certain immuno-compromised individuals and people over 50 who received their first booster at least four months ago are available at the San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccine events that continue to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The second booster is only approved for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Adults who received their primary and first booster dose of Johnson & Johnson at least four months ago may receive their second booster using either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Information on boosters: covid19.com/boosters.
Free vision screening
Free vision screenings and eyeglasses will be provided by the Lions Clubs of Chino Valley and Pomona from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
Children and adults of all income levels are welcome.
The Lions Clubs will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids during the event.
Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 and leave a message, or email mpreston7@verizon.net.
Chino mulch giveaway
The City of Chino will give away compost and mulch from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Residents are limited to 1 cubic yard of material. Bring a shovel and durable container.
Proof of residency is required. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Vent representative at canyon meeting
The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 will feature a presentation from Brandguard Vents, a company that manufactures residential vents that are resistant to embers and heat that move ahead of a fire front.
The meeting will be held via Zoom by joining us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter meeting number 7149929027 or call (669) 900-9128 and enter 7149929027.
First Friday at Youth Museum
The Chino Youth Museum will host a First Friday event from 3 to 5 p.m. May 6. The event is free and includes a lab experiment, playtime, and a snack for each child.
Information: (909) 334-3270.
Hike the Valley
Hike the Valley, a City of Chino hiking program, will start another three-hike segment at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7 to hike through Castlewood Trail in Fullerton. The program costs $32 per person, and Chino residents get a $10 discount. The cost includes all three hikes, snacks, and shuttle service.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Bike Day
The City of Chino invites residents for a morning ride around Ayala Park. The community bike ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Participants must wear a helmet when participating in the Community Bike Ride.
The event will include a bike safety workshop, a bike repair station, an obstacle course, and activities and crafts for kids.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Businesses eligible for grants
San Bernardino County is offering COVID-19 relief grants in the amount of $2,500 to business owners with five or less full-time employees. Funds can be used for local permit renewals, purchasing new certified equipment, and payment of debt accrued as a result of COVID. Businesses must have been in operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019.
To apply, visit selectsbcounty.com. For assistance, email grants@eda.sbcounty.gov.
