Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will host a food distribution from 9 a.m. to noon today (Aug. 1) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
“We’re still giving out food to hundreds of people each month,” said Cindy vande Steeg, found and secretary of Food for Life.
Residents are required to bring a form of identification to receive a large amount of food. The group also provides food from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Families can receive food once per week, Mrs. vande Steeg said.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Free masks for non-profits
San Bernardino County is offering non-profit organizations across the county complimentary disposable face masks. To obtain the masks, email a request to vendor@pur.sbcounty.gov.
Requestors should attach documentation showing their 501(c)3 status and the number of masks needed.
The purchasing department will contact the requestor when the masks are ready for pickup.
Information: Valerie Clay, vclay@cao.sbcounty.gov.
City of Chino offers activities
The City of Chino Community Services Department offers activities for ages youth to seniors 50 and above with online exercise classes, virtual education, sports activities, pop-up movies and more. Some are free, and others are fee-based.
Information and registration, apm.activecommunities.com/cityofchinogov/home or call 334-3258.
To receive information via email though the Healthy Chi no newsletter, send an email address to HealthyChino@cityofchino.
Euclid on ramps to close Aug. 8
Caltrans crews will close the northbound and southbound onramps of Euclid Avenue to the 71 Freeway and close the southbound No. 2 lane from Euclid to Prado Dam from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Workers will perform Portland Cement Concrete joint seal operation, Caltrans officials said.
Information: 383-6799 or Philip.Havins@dot.ca.gov.
Document shredding event
San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 8 at City of Upland Public Works Yard, 1370 N. Benson Ave., Upland.
Face coverings will be required.
Residents are limited to five standard-sized filling boxes of documents per vehicle.
CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
Food collection event Aug. 9
Chino Neighborhood House will host a community drive up food donation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at 13130 Sixth St., in Chino.
The food will be distributed to the families the organization serves.
Cash and check donations will be accepted.
Information: 248-5665, cnh91710@yahoo.com or chinoneighborhoodhouse.com.
‘Chino Cares Challenge’
City of Chino will host two Chino Cares Challenge food collection drives this month at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of 400 care packages for the city’s most vulnerable population. The food collections will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 13 and 27.
Residents can choose one of three options that can be found at https://cityof chino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=16636249.
People wishing to donate should enter the line at Central Avenue and D Street, turn right on D Street, make a right on Seventh Street and a final right onto C Street.
Information: 334-3258.
Serving our Seniors
Senior residents and others at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and unable to leave home for food, medication, or other essential services can contact the Chino Valley Fire District’s Serving our Seniors program for assistance.
Provide name, address and phone number with services requested to (909) 315-8850 or sos@chofire.org.
YMCA group classes under way
The Chino Valley YMCA began hosting group exercise classes at its facility, 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
A YMCA membership is required.
Classes will be held outdoors in the pool area or on the basketball courts.
Proper social distancing protocols will be in place to provide a safe and sanitary environment, Chino Valley YMCA officials said.
There will be large squares marked down on the court to ensure adequate spacing is maintained.
Anyone attending a class should bring a mat, towel and water because sharing items will be prohibited.
Class schedules
Mondays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver Sneakers, 9:30 a.m. P3, 6 p.m.
Tuesdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m.; Pilates, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m. P3, 6 p.m.
Thursdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m.; Body Sculpt, 6 p.m.
Fridays
Pilates/Core, 7:30 a.m.; barbell class, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9:30 a.m.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445 or weymca.org.
Saturdays
P-3, 8 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.
Blood drive Aug. 18
The city of Chino Hills has scheduled a Lifestream blood bank that will also offer free COVID-19 antibody testing 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The testing will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past. It does not show whether the donor currently has coronavirus.
It is available only to those donors who successfully complete a whole blood donation. Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org to reserve a time.
Corn Feed car show Sept. 12
The 18th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in downtown Chino.
The event was originally scheduled for April 25 but was postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Vehicle entrant fee is $40 if registered before Wednesday, Sept. 2 either online or by mail. It is open to all pre-1975 cars, all motorcycles and working show trucks.
A 15-block cruise will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an open header contest will be held. Cost includes a T-shirt. Spectators can attend the show for free.
More than 900 cars can be viewed along Central Avenue, north of Chino Avenue, and on the Chino City Hall Lawn, parking lot and surrounding streets.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com or chi nokiwanis.com.
For vendor space, email CFR20@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.