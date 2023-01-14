Take survey, win
The City of Chino is updating its general plan to guide developments over the next 20 years.
Residents are encouraged to take a survey by Sunday, Jan. 15 by visiting cityofchino.org/gpusur vey.
Residents who take the survey will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win one of three $100 gift cards.
The general plan update will occur over a two-year period and will be shaped through community input.
Tea Party to hear
action points
Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Jan. 14) at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Steven Franks, publisher and editor of the California Political Review.
He will unpack the 2022 election and provide action points for improving the results in 2024.
Attendees may enjoy a no-host breakfast.
The community is welcome.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Food distribution Jan. 21
Food for Life Ministry will host a grocery giveaway from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
There is no charge, but residents must bring identification.
Information: foodfor lifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Landscape design class Jan. 21
The City of Chino will hold a free water-wise landscape design class from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
The class will go over assessing landscape, choosing water efficient plants, creating a landscape design, turf removal, resources for working with contractors, irrigation, project installation, and ongoing landscape care.
Attendees will have the opportunity to win water conservation prizes.
To register, call (909) 334-3282.
Kids night out
Jan. 21
Children can enjoy an evening of fun at the Chino Youth Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 13191 Sixth St.
The night’s activities include art projects, games, and preparing a dinner.
Cost is $25 for members and $30 for the general public.
To register: chinoyouth museum.com.
Scholarships
available
High school seniors can apply for a $1,500 Bruce J. Lance Jr. Monte Vista Water District scholarship by submitting an essay and an application by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to mvwd.org/scholarship.
Seniors must plan to attend a two- or four-year college, have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher and demonstrate financial need.
The 1,000 to 1,500-word essay pertains to convincing Californians to conserve water.
Two scholarships are available.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Children’s storytime held Wednesdays
Tunes and Tales, an interactive storytime, is held every Wednesday at the Chino Youth Museum from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at 13191 Sixth Street.
Admission cost to enter the museum is $8.
Information:chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Historical
Society meeting
The Chino Valley Historical Society invites the community to its general membership meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
The meeting will feature David Allen, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin columnist, who will share excerpts from his collection of columns over the years which have been published in several books.
Membership forms will be available at the meeting and can also be accessed at chinovalleyhistoricalsociety.org.
Annual membership fees are: $25 for a single membership, $50 for a family membership (two or more), $10 for seniors ages 65 and up, and $1,000 for a business or organization.
Light refreshments will be served at the event.
Information: (909) 334-3278.
Chino Valley
sharps collection program
Chino Valley residents can safely dispose of needles, lancets, and other sharps through partnerships with Waste Management for collection home delivery program.
Sharps containers can be ordered by calling (800) 423-9986, once filled they can be placed in a pre-paid mail back box and provided to mail carriers.
Chino Hills residents are limited to four free containers per year. Chino residents receive one free container per year. A second and third kit are available for a $5 co-pay.
Chino Hills information: chinohills.org/sharpsdisposal.
Chino information:ca-chino.civicplus.com/238/Household-Hazardous-Waste.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals continue for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, located at 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot.
Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
