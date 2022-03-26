Student member sought
High school students who would like to gain experience in local government are invited to apply to the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission by Wednesday, April 6.
The commission includes a non-voting student member who must be a Chino Hills resident attending high school on a full-time basis as a junior or senior during the 2022-23 school year and must be in good academic standing.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month to discuss items relating to parks, trails, community events, recreation, and programs. The member will serve until April 30, 2023.
Applications are available at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, or online at chinohills.org/parksandrecapplication.
They must be submitted to the city clerk’s office on the second floor at City Hall by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Mayor Ray Marquez will interview applicants and plans to recommend an appointment to the City Council at the April 26 meeting.
Information: city clerk’s office, (909) 364-2620.
QuarterMania Sunday
QuarterMania will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at the Chino American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Avenue, south of Schaefer Avenue.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $25 per ticket for a taco lunch, beverage, and a bidding paddle for the game that is a cross between a raffle and an auction where participants hold a numbered paddle to bid on an item.
Participants should bring quarters for bidding.
The Chino Valley Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care, which meets quarterly to donate to local charities, selected Priceless Pets for the fundraiser.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. For tickets, call Wendy Orosco at (909) 364-1542.
Ball and Brunch
The Preserve Community Center is hosting a brunch event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (March 26) at 15800 Main Street, Chino. The free event will feature youth basketball shooting contests, healthy breakfast bites, recreation information booths, and prizes.
Information: (909) 334-3261.
Free COVID testing March 30
Free COVID-19 testing will take place for San Bernardino County residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings are required and children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not receive a bill.
Information: sbcovid19.com/testing or chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Arbor Day event April 1
A free Arbor Day event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 1 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
The event will include environmental entertainment, arts and crafts, museum exhibits and light refreshments. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.org or (909) 334-3270.
Blood drive Tuesday
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Input wanted on driving range
The City of Chino is seeking community input on how to transform the former driving range at Ayala Park near the batting cages to best serve residents.
The Community Services Commission will discuss the driving range and receive public input at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Residents are invited to share their ideas by filling out a brief survey at bit.ly/APDrivingRange.
Mulch giveaway at Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services will give away compost, mulch, and wood chips at 7:30 a.m. until supplies run out on Saturday, April 2.
The event will be held at The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
City spokesperson Nicole Freeman said several free compost events are held each year in appreciation of the community’s ongoing efforts to recycle its yard waste and divert so much green waste from the landfill.
Wood chips and mulch can be placed around trees and planting beds to retain moisture and compost creates healthier soil by adding nutrients and improving soil structure.
Proof of residency must be shown.
Residents should bring a shovel and container, but no bags.
Information: (909) 364-2800 or visit chinohills.org/freemulch.
