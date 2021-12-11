Student rep at Democrat meeting
The student representative who serves on the Chino Valley Unified School District Board will be a guest speaker at the Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 during a hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting.
Esther Kim, a junior at Chino Hills High School, will discuss the reorganizational school board meeting to be held Thursday, Dec. 16 where a new president and board officers will be selected.
Participants should join the meeting 10 to 15 minutes before start time by visiting tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
An end-of-the-year summary and holiday potluck will follow at the home of a member.
The address will be provided upon request and to vaccinated persons only.
The public is invited to both the Zoom and in-person holiday potluck.
Information: chinovalley democrats21@gmail.com.
55+ Club to meet Dec. 17
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration will start at 9:30 a.m.
Residents are encouraged to wear holiday attire.
December birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated.
Club members with a December birthday will receive a gift.
A holiday lunch will be held after the meeting for members only. RSVP by Monday, Dec. 13 for meal reservations to Jane DeFrank at (909) 573-4686.
Line dancing will be held after lunch in the meeting room.
The City of Chino Hills requires masks for those who have not had the vaccine and no masks for those who have been vaccinated.
Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686
COVID vaccines available
City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 14 and 21 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Save-A-Life Sunday
American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email after donation
To schedule an appointment: carlie.cespedes@redcross.org
