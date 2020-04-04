Tea Party meeting cancelled
The Chino Tea Party, a political organization, has cancelled its monthly meeting for April.
Member Carol Houghton said the group hopes to meet again in May.
Information: Ms. Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370 or chi noteaparty.net.
IEUA office closes to public
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) office at 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino has closed to the public until further notice because of the coronavirus.
The IEUA collects, treats, and disposes wastewater, and supplies imported and recycled water to seven agencies, including Chino and Chino Hills, in the southwest corner of San Bernardino County.
Board meetings will take place via conference calls. A call-in number will be provided on the agenda for those who would like to listen in on the meetings. Three IEUA committee meetings, that were to be held Wednesday, April 8, have been cancelled.
Water connection fees and regional connection requests will be handled electronically.
Information: 993-1600 or https://www.ieua.org.
Democratic Club to meet online
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet 7 p.m. Monday, April 13 in a Zoom online meeting. Participants may visit zoom.us/ to join or download the Zoom app.
Once accessed, click “join meeting” and enter 798-641-6535 at the designated date and time.
It is recommended to go online 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Participants will be placed on “mute” until the question and answer time.
Those expected to participate are representatives of Congresswoman Norma Torres (for Chino) and Congressman Gil Cisneros (for Chino Hills), and state senator Connie Leyva (for Chino).
Candidate representatives for Josh Newman, who is running for state senator (Chino Hills), Freddie Rodriguez, who is seeking re-election for Assembly District 52 (Chino) and Walnut Mayor Andrew Rodriguez who is running for the 55th Assembly District (Chino Hills) will share how their campaigns are evolving in the pandemic climate.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.