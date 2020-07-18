Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will host a food distribution from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (July 18) at Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Residents are required to bring a form of identification.
Food will also be distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Food for Life Ministry warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
The organization is seeking monetary and food donations because some grocery stores have not been able to provide as much as in the past, said founder and secretary Cindy vande Steeg.
Information: 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Free garden workshops
A free gardening workshop on “Weed Control and Integrated Pest Management” will be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and a children’s Discovery Workshop on “World of Bugs” will follow from 10 to 11 a.m. today (July 18) at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The workshops are by reservation only and space is limited.
Social distancing policies will be in place and face masks are required.
Information: healthychi no@cityofchino.org, 334-3478, or healthychino.com.
Parent self-care and stress meeting
The Chino Valley school district’s Family Engagement Center will offer a virtual support group for parents who are feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.
Weekly Zoom meetings called “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning July 22.
Spanish language meetings are 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays starting July 23.
Strategies and techniques will be shared to help parents reduce stress, establish healthy habits and live more simply so they can better support their students and families to be successful.
Space is limited.
Register with name and phone number to Alisa_Kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us, 628-1201, ext. 8921 or Ibis_Cordero@chino.k12.ca.us, 628-1201, ext. 5601.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
●11 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at Andrew Ennabe Blood Drive, 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills.
●8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 26 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
People at least 15 years old can donate, and all donors under 17 will need written parental consent.
Donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Face masks will be required, donors will have their temperatures checked and a COVID-19 symptom review will take place.
Information: lstream.org or (800) 879-4484.
Chino Cares collecting food
City of Chino will host three Chino Cares Challenge food collection drives at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of 400 care packages for the city’s most vulnerable population.
The food collections will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, July 30 and Aug. 13 and 27.
Residents can choose one of three options that can be found at https://cityof chino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=16636249.
People wishing to donate should enter the line at Central Avenue and D Street, turn right on D Street, make a right on Seventh Street and a final right onto C Street.
Information: 334-3258.
Virtual bingo games July 22
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host “Virtual Bingo” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Players must be 18 and have Internet access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed.
Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chinohills.org/recreation.
Class code is 104001-01.
Information and assistance is available at 364-2700.
Chino Hills 55+ Club on Zoom
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its first meeting on Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24. All interested seniors 55 and older are welcome to join the online meeting.
The Zoom information will be sent to club members via email.
For those who need assistance with how to use the Zoom app or how to join the online meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
Drive-in movie at The Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its first “Movie in the Park…ing Lot” in the overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle.
The PG movie, to be shown on a 50-foot screen, is called “Missing Link” about a Sasquatch who travels to the Himalayas with an English explorer to meet his cousins.
Residents should register at chinohills.org/drive-in.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles to watch the movie but it is permissible to watch from an open-air truck bed, or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open.
Restrooms will be available with physical distancing required. Restaurants at The Shoppes will take orders for curbside pickup for a picnic in the vehicle.
Information: community services, 364-2700.
City of Chino offers activities
The City of Chino Community Services Department offers activities for ages youth to seniors 50 and above with online exercise classes, virtual education, sports activities, pop-up movies and more. Some are free, and others are fee-based.
Information and registration, apm.activecommuni ties.com/cityofchinogov/home or call 334-3258.
To receive information via email though the Healthy Chino newsletter, send an email address to HealthyChino@cityofchino.
