Prison advisorygroups to meet
The citizens advisory committees for the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) will meet online using Microsoft Teams software on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Numerous officials from each prison will attend the meeting to provide updates on what is happening in various departments.
The men’s prison committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. and the women’s prison committee will meet at 9:30 a.m.
To join the men’s prison advisory committee meeting, call (916) 701-9994 and enter 623722661#.
To obtain information on how to join the men’s prison advisory committee meeting, call CIM at (909) 606-7152.
Historical Society meeting postponed
The Chino Hills Historical Society has postponed its Monday, Feb. 7 meeting due to the Omicron surge. The Historical Society is hoping to reschedule the meeting to a date in early April.
Suicide prevention forum Feb. 9
A suicide prevention awareness forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom open to parents, guardians, and all involved in the Chino Valley Unified School District community.
Dr. Dianne Vargas, an expert on the topic and an adjunct professor at CSU Stanislaus in northern California, will discuss how to recognize signs of suicidal behavior and how to take action to keep students safe.
She will also provide advice about how to help students who are struggling with emotional issues. Translation services will be available for Spanish speakers.
Chino Tea Party to meet
Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Susan Shelley, a columnist and editorial board member of the Southern California News Group and board member of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.
Breakfast will be served.
Connie Leyva to speak to Democrats
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will gather online at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 on Zoom. Participants should join tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k prior to the start of the meeting.
Guest speakers will include State Senator Connie Leyva, who represents Chino, and is running against Supervisor Curt Hagman in the November election.
Other speakers will include Congressional District 40 candidate Asif Mahmood and Chino Hills resident Khalif Rasshan, founder of the African American Museum of Beginnings in Pomona.
The club will also discuss the State Democratic Party candidate endorsements and upcoming State Convention in March.
Information: email chino valleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Backyard bird count at State Park
The Great Backyard Bird Count for bird watchers of all ages will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, in Brea.
Parking fees are required.
Participants will be guided along the trail to count and record the observed bird species.
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a four-day event from Friday, Feb. 18 to Feb. 21 where bird enthusiasts are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes on one or more days and report their sightings online at birdcount.org.
By visiting the website, participants will learn how to prepare for the bird count and how to sign up for a webinar to be held Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Information is also on the website about a bird identification app that can help with the bird count.
The information will help researchers learn more about how birds are doing and how to protect them.
Scholarships available for girls
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22
Scholarships can be used for public or private schools, universities or trade schools.
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
Information: SICV.clubex press.com.
Food giveaways
Food for Life Ministry in Chino distributes groceries at 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way.
“We continue to see great needs, but we still have ample supplies of food to give out,” said Cindy Vande Steeg, co-founder of Food for Life Ministry.
Families may receive food once a week.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Student speech contest Feb. 10
Chino Valley Lions Club will hold its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
The theme is “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?”
The contest handbook is available at md4lions.org/student-speakers-con test.
The competition is open to students in grades ninth through 12th.
To register, call contest coordinator Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
Free Pfizer vaccines available
Chino Hills will host free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8 and 15 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone ages 5 and up. Booster doses are available for anyone 12 and up.
Children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments will be available the Thursday before each event date at my turn.ca.gov, however, walk-ins could be accepted.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drive in the Chino Valley this week.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Type-O group donations are especially needed because it is a universal donor.
Information: lstream.org.
Troop 214 seeks members
Boy Scout Troop 214 in Chino Hills is looking for members. Meetings are held at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive.
Information: George Cruz, (909) 326-0726 or email Troop214scoutmas ter@gmail.com.
Hike the Valley
Healthy Chino will lead 1.7-mile hike through Cedarpines Park at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Shuttle departs at 7 a.m. at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
Cost is $20 for Chino residents and $30 for non-residents for three hikes, shuttle service, and a light snack.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Free COVID testing Feb. 9, 23
The City of Chino Hills will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 9 and 23 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings are required.
Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Appointments can be made at sbcovid19.com/testing.
Priceless Pets Prom today
Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills will host an adult prom from 7 to 11 p.m. today (Feb. 5) at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.
Cost is $50. The event will feature dancing, a photo booth, full bar, light snacks, a raffle, and a silent auction.
Information: pricelesspetrescue.org.
