Holiday closures
Chino Hills City Hall and the city yard will be closed through Friday, Jan. 1 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.
The Chino Hills Police Department lobby will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 to Friday, Jan. 1 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.
The Chino Hills Community Park will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 to Friday, Jan. 1, but the parking lot will remain open for trail access.
If your regular trash collection falls on or after New Year’s Day, trash pickup in Chino Hills will be delayed one day.
Chino city offices and the Chino Police Department lobby will be closed New Year’s Day. Those offices and the police lobby will close at noon on New Year’s Eve.
Trash will not be picked up in Chino on Jan. 1 and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
All three branch libraries in the Chino Valley will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 to Friday, Jan. 1.
The school district and all campuses will continue winter break this week, returning on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The district and campuses will be closed during that time.
The Champion office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1. The next issue of the Champion will start being delivered Wednesday, Dec. 30.
There will be no paper Saturday, Jan. 2
Holiday tree recycling available
Waste Management, which has trash service in the city of Chino, will offer holiday tree recycling through Friday, Jan. 8.
Trees will be collected at the curb on the regular collection day.
Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half.
All decorations, tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands must be removed.
Information: Waste Managment, (800) 423-9986.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host four blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
●noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
●9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
●9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
●11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at Threshold Aviation Group, 8352 Kimball Ave., Hangar 3 in Chino.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies but will not detect if the donor currently carries the virus.
Face coverings are required. Donors will have their temperatures taken and undergo a COVID-19 symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID-19 testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 6 and 20 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test. Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still get tested.
Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive testing. Everyone is encouraged to get tested.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” or call 387-3911.
COVID testing in Chino daily
Walk-in COVID testing is available at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health. Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events. Click on the Chino link listed under “California State Testing.” Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 for an appointment.
