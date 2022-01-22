55+ Club to enjoy kazoos and colors
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at the Chino Hills Community Center at 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begin at 9:30 a.m.
The club will celebrate National Kazoo Day by celebrating the various ways kazoos can be enjoyed. Kazoos will be distributed to everybody in attendance to play tunes as a group.
Guest speaker will be member Patrick Montagne, a retired chemist for the garment industry who will speak on the topic of color and fashion in southern California.
A soup potluck will be held after the meeting which is free to members, and $5 for non-members.
Call Jane DeFrank to coordinate potluck dishes at (909) 573-4686. The city requires masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status. Information: Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
Health & Wellness fair postponed
The City of Chino Hills has postponed the Health & Wellness Fair scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Community Center due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
City spokesperson Nicole Freeman said the event was cancelled out of an abundance of caution and will be rescheduled for a date in the future.
Student speech contest Feb. 10
Chino Valley Lions Club will hold its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street. The theme is “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?” The contest handbook is available at md4lions.org/student-speakers-con test. The competition is open to students in grades ninth through 12th. To register, call Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
Priceless Pets prom Feb. 5
Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills will host an adult prom from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.
Cost is $50. The event will feature dancing, a photo booth, full bar, light snacks, a raffle, and a silent auction.
Information: pricelesspetrescue.org.
Chino State of the City 2022
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting Mayor Eunice Ulloa’s State of the City 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Planes of Fame Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Cost is $45 per ticket. The networking event begins at 11 a.m. The luncheon starts at 11:45 a.m. To register visit: chinovalleychamber.com.
