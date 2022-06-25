Adult paint nights
The next adult paint nights at the Chino Hills Branch Library will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 and Thursday, July 21 at 14020 City Center Drive.
All skill levels are welcome for the step-by-step instructions.
Supplies are provided. The events are free.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Happy Hour appetizer event
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet for a “Happy Hour” at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the Chino American Legion, 14759 Central Ave.
Members should bring an appetizer.
Their guests are welcome.
Information: Melba Aranda, (909) 331-7286.
Coffee truck at police fundraiser
The Chino Hills Police Department will host a coffee truck fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 in the parking lot in front of the station at 14077 Peyton Drive.
The public is invited to purchase coffees that will include espresso drinks, frappes and teas.
Funds will support the police department’s Employee Activities Committee that pays for holiday gatherings and supports families of chronically ill or deceased employees.
‘Grease’ for 50+ crowd June 29
The Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will show the movie “Grease” from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 29 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The movie is free and no registration is required.
Free snacks and popcorn will be provided.
Information: Community Center, (909) 364-2826.
Basque picnic to be held July 3
The Chino Basque Club will join other Southern California chapters for all-day festivities beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3 at the Chino Fairgrounds on Edison and Central avenues.
The event will begin with a Mass featuring the Klika band and dancers, followed by Basque vendors at 11:30 a.m., a lamb lunch at 1 p.m., Basque dancers at 3 p.m., Lunkinka sandwiches at 5 p.m., the Jean Flesher Band at 6:30 p.m., and dancing until midnight.
Chino Junior Fair July 5 to 8
The Chino Junior Fair will be held Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8 at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
The event will include animal shows, food, apparel, and arts competition and judging for area FFA and 4-H clubs.
Tuesday, July 5
A rabbit, cavy, poultry, show will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a dairy goat show at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 6
A swine market followed by showmanship will be held at 8 a.m., a sheep market followed by a showmanship will be held at 10:30 a.m., and a goat market followed by a showmanship will be held at 2 p.m. The food, apparel and arts competition will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Thursday, July 7
A dairy cattle market will be held at 9 a.m., a beef and calves market will be held at 1:30 p.m., and an adult master showmanship will be held at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 8
The Chino Junior Fair will conclude with a barbecue, auction, and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.
Send news items to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
