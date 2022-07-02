Patriotic adoption event today
The Inland Valley Humane Society will host an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today (July 2) in honor of Independence Day, at 500 Humane Way in Pomona.
All adoptions will be $4.
No appointment is needed.
Adoptions are free for active and retired military personnel. Prizes will be raffled off during the event.
To view the animals, visit IVHSanimals.org.
Basque picnic to be held July 3
The Chino Basque Club will join other Southern California chapters for all-day festivities beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3 at the Chino Fairgrounds on Edison and Central avenues.
The event will start with a Mass featuring the Klika band and dancers, followed by Basque vendors at 11:30 a.m., a lamb lunch at 1 p.m., Basque dancers at 3 p.m., Lunkinka sandwiches at 5 p.m., the Jean Flesher Band at 6:30 p.m., and dancing until midnight.
Chino High 50th reunion Sept. 28
Chino High School’s Class of 1972 will host a 50th class reunion from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Tropical Mexico restaurant, 1371 S. East End Ave., Pomona. Tickets are $35 if paid before Friday, July 8, $40 if purchased between July 8 and Aug. 8, and $50 after Aug. 8. Cost includes a buffet, salad, soft drink, tax and gratuity.
The reunion committee asks participants to send four or five photos depicting their years since graduation for a video.
Families of classmates who have since passed can send photos for a memorial tribute.
Payment can be sent by Venmo to Robin Birmingham Humphries or send a check to Robin Humphries, 1584 Panorama Drive, Cedar City, Utah, 84720.
Photos can be emailed to dnieman33@gmail.com. Hard-copy photos can be mailed to Donna Nieman, 3224 Peppertree Point, Chino Hills, California, 91709.
Deadline to submit photos is Thursday, July 14.
The video will be uploaded to YouTube after the reunion.
Chino Valley Democrats July 11
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11 via Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4K at least 10 minutes before the meeting starts.
The club will discuss local election results and Supreme Court cases. Summer outreach plans will be shared.
Participants will be placed on mute until the designated question-and-answer time. Club membership is available upon request.
Information: chinovalley democrats21@gmail.com.
Free National Night Out kits
Chino Hills residents who plan to host National Night Out may register their events by Monday, July 11 to receive an organizing kit, while supplies last, that includes a banner, customized flyers, and giveaways.
National Night Out is a crime prevention program that will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in various neighborhoods with potlucks, ice cream socials, block parties, and children’s activities.
Deputies, fire district personnel, city council members, citizens on patrol, and McGruff the crime-fighting dog, will visit the events.
To register, visit chino hills.org/nationalnightout.
Tres Hermanos meeting July 6
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority (THCA) will hold a special board meeting online only at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, to decide if it wants to continue using electronic communications for its monthly meetings.
To continue online meetings, a local agency must re-affirm its findings every 30 days to comply with state law enacted during the pandemic.THCA has been conducting a hybrid of in-person/online meetings for several months.
To join the meeting, call (213) 929-4212 and enter 840013610, or visit attend ee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/5333997412112880141.
Chino Cruise Night July 23
Residents with classic cars will show their support to the new owners of Nick’s Pizza and the Chino community by gathering at the pizza place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at 4125 Riverside Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will offer the following blood drives:
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, July 10, St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or LStream.org.
Commemorative bricks for sale
The City of Chino is selling a limited number of bricks on the Chino Liberty Courtyard, 5443 B Street, to honor the men and women of Chino who are currently serving or have served in the military.
Cost is $200 and $100 with a military discount.
The deadline to purchase a brick is Monday, July 4.
To purchase a brick: cityofchino.hosted.civiclive.com/residents/military/liberty_courtyard
