Frozen, Jr. today at Chino Hills High
The Chino Hills High School Theatre Department will present Frozen, Jr., at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today (Feb. 19).
Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for children under 12, and $5 for Chino Hills High students with identification.
The magical tale is about how Princesses Anna and Elsa, separated by a cold distance, are brought together through the warmth of love.
The school is located at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
To purchase tickets, visit theatreatchhs.seatyour self.biz.
Information: (909) 606-7540.
Garden workshops in Chino
Healthy Chino will host two garden workshops today (Feb. 19) at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
A Cold Weather Veggies workshop will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Children’s Winter Veggies workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Hindu Temple has test kits
The Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple will offer free rapid and PCR COVID-19 test kits on a drive-through basis while supplies last from noon to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 19) at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road.
No appointments are necessary.
Photographers’ reception Feb. 24
The winning photographers who entered the 2021 Chino Hills Photo Contest will be recognized during the “Photographers’ Reception and Art Show” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Chino Hills Community Center at 14250 Peyton Drive.
Their photos will be on display in the lobby.
The winners will be introduced at Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. Prizes are gift cards ranging from $50 to $100 with the grand prize winner receiving a $250 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The contest was sponsored by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Community Foundation arts committee (chARTS).
Paint to the sound of jazz
An evening of painting while enjoying the music of Ayala High jazz musicians will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $25 if purchased in advance or $30 at the door. Space is limited to 75 persons.
An instructor will lead in a step-by-step painting instruction with canvass and art supplies included.
The Paint and Jazz Night will include dessert and beverages and is hosted by the Ayala Band and Color Guard program.
To reserve a ticket, visit Eventbrite.com and search for Ayala High BAC.
Information: communication@ayalabac.org.
