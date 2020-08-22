Virtual bingo games Aug. 26
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host “virtual bingo” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 for ages 50+ and at 6 p.m. the same day for ages 18 and older.
The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed.
Multiple games will be played.
Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chinohills.org/recreation. Click on “registration,” then “register now,” then “enrichment.”
Information and assistance is available at 364-2700.
Blood drive Aug. 28
The city of Chino Hills has scheduled a Lifestream blood bank that will also offer free COVID-19 antibody testing 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The testing will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past. It does not show whether the donor currently has coronavirus.
It is available only to those donors who successfully complete a whole blood donation. Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds.
Appointments are recommended by calling (800) 879-4484 to reserve a time.
Information: lstream.org.
55+ club meeting on Zoom
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 using Zoom video conferencing. Members may join from their home using a computer, tablet or cell phone. The Zoom access information will be sent to club members via email. Residents 55 and older may join the on-line meeting. Those who need assistance with Zoom may call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
City to host movie Aug. 29
After a sell-out crowd for the first “Movie in the Park….ing Lot,” the City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its second movie, “UglyDolls,” at 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Shoppes overflow parking lot.
The 2019 computer-animated comedy film is based on the plush toys of the same name that try to find acceptance despite their flaws.
The movie will be shown on a 50-foot big screen at a cost of $10 per vehicle.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles or may watch from an open-air truck bed or an SUV with the back door or hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons.
Residents are encouraged to order from restaurants at The Shoppes.
To register, visit chino hills.org/drive-in.
Mulch giveaway Aug. 29
Chino residents are asked to bring a shovel and durable containers to receive free compost and mulch from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the public services yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Chino residents must provide identification and a utility bill.
Non-Chino residents can attend during the last hour, subject to availability of materials.
Products are produced using the residential green waste stream that consists of grass clippings and tree shrub trimmings.
Information: 334-3472.
