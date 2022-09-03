Comedy show at Chino Theatre
A three-person comedy troupe called the Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino in “Completely Hollywood (Abridged),” a satire on show business, where films in Hollywood’s history are condensed into one performance.
The performance will take place at 8 p.m. today (Sept. 3), Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17; and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays Sept. 4 and 11 at 13123 Seventh St.
General admission is $18. Senior citizens and student admission is $15.
For tickets, visit chinocommunitytheatre.org or call the box office at (909) 590-1149.
Planes of Fame event today
A Lockheed P-38J “Lightning” World War II plane will fly at 12:15 p.m. today (Sept. 3) during a Planes of Fame Museum Hangar Talk and Flying Demo event at 10:30 a.m., 14998 Cal Aero Drive.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children. Parking is free.
Only 10 P-38 Lightning planes still fly, museum officials said.
Information: planesoffame.org.
Home insurance in fire hazard areas
The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 via Zoom featuring Paulette Bunyapanasarn of Farmers Insurance who will speak on gaining home insurance in fire hazard areas.
She is an appointed broker with California Fair Plan.
To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter 7149929027 or call (669) 900-9128 and enter 7149929027.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifesteam
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way, Chino.
•9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, Baitul Hameed Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino.
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, Homecoming at The Preserve, 16250 Homecoming Drive, Chino.
•time to be announced, Wednesday, Sept. 21, Kaiser Permanente Chino Hills Regional Lab, 13000 Peyton Drive.
•time to be announced, Wednesday, Sept. 28, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
Teen Opportunity meeting Sept. 8
The Chino Teen Opportunity Program (TOP), a volunteering program for teens ages 13 through 18, holds monthly meetings on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8.
TOP is for teens who would like to volunteer in various programs in the Community Services Department, such as parks and recreation and special events. Information: cityofchino.org/teens or call the program coordinator at (909) 334-3260.
Chinese mid-Autumn festival
A Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event will include a lion dance, music, traditional entertainment, and vendors.
The festival is sponsored by the Chinese American Association of Chino Hills.
Tea Party to meet Sept. 10
The Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
A candidate’s forum will be held featuring Ontario-Montclair School Board candidate Adrianne Fernandez and San Bernardino County Schools candidate Rita Loof.
Cathy Lara, election integrity director for the San Bernardino GOP, will speak on election integrity.
Attendees may enjoy a no-host breakfast.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Democrats to meet Sept. 12
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in-person and online.
The location will be made available to members by emailing chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
To join on Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k.
Guest speakers will discuss the state and county propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot. Zoom participants will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time. Club membership is available upon request.
Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Suicide prevention forum Sept. 20
A Suicide Prevention Awareness forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Chino Hills High School, hosted by the Chino Valley Unified School District. Parents and facilitators will discuss methods on how to recognize warning signs of suicide to take immediate action to keep youth safe.
Free childcare and Spanish translation services are available.
A second Suicide Prevention Awareness forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Chino High School.
Information: (909) 628-1202, ext. 1617.
Family poster and essay contest
The City of Chino Hills “Celebrate the Family” poster and essay contest is open to grades kindergarten through eighth grade, with entry deadline at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
The theme is “Together We Make a Family.”
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade may submit an 8.5” x 11” poster using crayons, paint, pencils or pens.
Students in seventh and eighth grade may submit a one-page, typed, double-spaced essay.
Entries must be submitted in person at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Winners will be recognized at the Tuesday, Nov. 8 city council meeting and will be invited to an artist reception at the Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 17.
To download an entry form, visit chinohills.org/cel ebratethefamily.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Emergency preparedness
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual emergency preparedness workshop Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. At 6 p.m., attendees can visit information booths to gather resources and enter giveaways for prizes. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Residents will learn how to build an at-home emergency supply kit and how to sign up for emergency notifications.
The Chino Valley Fire District will present wildfire preparedness tips, demonstrate hands-only CPR, and introduce residents to “Community Connect” where they can electronically submit information for first responders to access when responding to a call.
The Chino Hills Police Department will discuss evacuation procedures and emergency communications.
Other organizations present will be the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team (CHART), LifeStream, and American Red Cross.
At the end of the presentation, attendees will be given a free emergency whistle with a small storage compartment. Raffle prize winners will be announced at that time.
Information: (909) 364-2610 or chinohills.org/emer gencypreparedness.
Community clean-up
The City of Chino, in partnership with Waste Management, is providing a free residential community clean-up for Chino residents from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at 13793 Redwood St.
Residents can dispose unwanted tires, furniture, appliances, electronics, green waste, concrete, brick, dirt, and scrap metal. A maximum of nine tires per household will be accepted. Hazardous waste will not be accepted.
Participants must provide a California photo identification card and utility bill as proof of Chino residency.
Information: (800) 423-9986.
