Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (July 17) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Residents are asked to bring a form of identification.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Chino Senior Center to reopen
The Chino Senior Center at 13170 Central Avenue is opening its doors to the senior community for the first time in over a year on Monday, July 19.
City staff used the time during the COVID closure to install new floors, cabinets, and televisions. The senior center includes a computer lab, card room, gym, pool room and craft room as well as hot meals in the multipurpose room.
Classes and activities including Zumba, yoga, Tai Chi, Monday Movie Madness and door decor will resume in August.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Street sweeping tickets cost $43
The City of Chino Hills has resumed street sweeping parking enforcement and is issuing citations that will cost $43. Public residential streets are swept twice per month. Vehicles are not permitted to park on the street during the designated street sweeping day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Residents should check the signs posted at the entrance of their neighborhood for their days, or enter their address online at chinohills.org/streetsweeping.
Residents may request up to three street sweeping waivers per year under certain circumstances, such as when a contractor is working at the house, by calling the Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800 at least one day in advance. If permits are required for the construction work, the city will verify that the permits were issued.
Dancing and meal on Mondays
An outdoor summer concert series for ages 50-plus called “Seniors at the Square” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Aguiar Square in Chino on Sixth Street, between C and D streets. Residents should bring lawn chairs.
Joanie Francis and the Boomers will perform.
A light meal of baked ziti, salad, and bread is available from 5 to 6 p.m. with a $4 ticket purchased in advance at the Chino Senior Center office, 13170 Central Ave. near the library. The concerts continue throughout the summer Information: Chino Senior Center, 334-3271
