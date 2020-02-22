●“Color My World,” a photography exhibit by Rebecca Waters of Chino Hills, will open at a reception, 5 to 7 p.m. today (Feb. 22) at the Orange County Fine Arts Showcase Gallery, 3851 S. Bear, suite B-15, Santa Ana. Ms. Waters, who has lived in Chino Hills 27 years, has traveled the world to capture her images.
●Frozen Jr. characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Chino Children’s Community Theatre will make an appearance 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15 at Applebee’s in Chino, 3956 Grand Ave. during a fundraising breakfast with proceeds going toward expanding the children’s theater. Photo opportunities, autographs and visits are available.
Publicity spokesperson Dona Rice said the theatre has more auditioners than can be included in a cast on the small stage, and tickets for performances sell out in a few days because of limited space.
“Community demand for both performers and audiences is far higher than the current space can support,” Mrs. Rice said.
Tickets for the character breakfast are on sale for $10 at the Seventh Street box office at 13123 Seventh St. or tickets may be purchased at the event.
Information: 590-1149.
●Crafters who want to sell homemade and boutique items at the Chino Hills annual Easter Egg-Citement, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Chino Hills Community Park, may sign up by 4 p.m. Friday, March 20. Craft vendors will be assigned a 10-foot-by-10-foot vendor space but must provide their own canopy, tables, and chairs. Cost is $30 for Chino Hills residents and $35 for non-residents. Submitted applications must include photos of items being sold.
Food vendors may also apply. Cost is $90 for business booths and no charge for non-profit booths that operate in Chino Hills. The deadline for food concession applicants is 4 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/easter. Payments must be made in the form of a check.
Information: 364-2700.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
Outside the Chino Valley
●A nature walk led by the Pomona Valley Audubon Society will take place at Frank G. Bonnelli Park Sunday, Feb. 23. Call Rod Higbie at 599-6526 for time and location or email him at warblerod@verizon.net. The two-hour walk is for beginners and experts. Habitat along the walk supports the Greater Roadrunner, Cactus Wren, California Gnatcatcher, raptors and wintering waterfowl.
●Third annual plant sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the AGRIscapes Center at Cal Poly Pomona, 4102 S. University Drive. The plants are donated from a garden plant breeders’ industry showcase that AGRIscapes is hosting, and are listed for at least 50 percent off what they would normally retail for, according to Cal Poly spokesman Dan Lee. Information: https://www.cpp.edu/~agriscapes/.
●A family bird walk will take place 8 a.m. Sunday, March 1 at Santa Ana Botanic Garden, 1500 N. College Ave. in Claremont, north of Foothill Boulevard, led by a member of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society. Participants should bring binoculars.
●The second annual STEA2M Fair where youngsters can explore the discoveries and ideas behind science, technology, engineering, art, agriculture and mathematics, will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona. The event will include hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations and experiments. Special guest is “Science Bob” Bob Pflugfelder, an internationally known science teacher and author. He is a regular on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “The Dr. Oz Show.” The activities are aligned with Common Core standards. Teachers may register at Fairplex.com.
