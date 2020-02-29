●Auditions for Little Shop of Horrors for Chino Community Theatre will take place Sunday, March 1 at Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino with vocals 4:30 to 6:15 p.m., callbacks at 7:15 p.m., and cold readings by invitation at 8 p.m.
Participants should prepare for 16 bars, or approximately 30 seconds of a musical theatre song in the style of the show which is a comedy rock musical.
Participants should bring accompaniment via CD, mp3, or another auxiliary adaptable device. A cappella is not permitted. An accompanist will not be provided.
Rehearsals will begin 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, March 2.
The play will be performed at the Seventh Street Theatre April 17 to May 9.
●Frozen, Jr. a magical tale of sisters separated by a cold distance and brought together through the warmth of love will come to life for the community in “Frozen, Jr.,” 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Tickets for this Chino Community Children’s Theatre performance are available at the theatre’s box office only.
The show has been sold out for all performances scheduled March 6 to 28.
Hopefuls who want to add their name to a waitlist may call the Seventh Street Theatre at 590-1149 or visit the box office.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.
Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
●Frozen Jr. characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Chino Children’s Community Theatre will make an appearance 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15 at Applebee’s in Chino, 3956 Grand Ave. during a fundraising breakfast with proceeds going toward expanding the children’s theater. Photo opportunities, autographs and visits are available.
Publicity spokesperson Dona Rice said the theatre has more auditioners than can be included in a cast on the small stage, and tickets for performances sell out in a few days because of limited space.
Tickets for the character breakfast are on sale for $10 at the Seventh Street box office at 13123 Seventh St. or tickets may be purchased at the event.
Information: 590-1149.
●Crafters who want to sell homemade and boutique items at the Chino Hills annual Easter Egg-Citement 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Chino Hills Community Park may sign up by 4 p.m. Friday, March 20. Craft vendors will be assigned a 10’ x 10’ vendor space but must provide their own canopy, tables, and chairs. Cost is $30 for Chino Hills residents and $35 for non-residents. Submitted applications must include photos of items being sold.
Food concessionaires may also apply. Cost is $90 for business booths and no charge for non-profit booths that operate in Chino Hills. The deadline for food concession applicants is 4 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/Easter. Payments must be made in the form of a check.
Information: 364-2700.
●The 28th annual Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave. The free event will include a craft fair, egg hunts, photos with the Easter Bunny, activities, musical entertainment, and refreshments. Outside bags are not allowed. The schedule: 10:30 a.m., infants to 2 years old; 11 a.m. 3 to 4 years old; 11:30 a.m. 5 to 6 years old; noon 7 to 8 years old; and 12:30 p.m. 9 to 12 years old.
Information: 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/Easter.
●An Adult Easter Egg-Scramble offering up to $3,000 worth of prizes will be held at 8 p.m., with check-in 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 3 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave. More than 7,000 eggs will be hunted by persons 18 years and up. Some will be filled with candy and some will contain coupons for prizes such as a 55-inch Smart TV, a $100 Disney gift card, a $100 Southwest gift card, a FitBit watch, and more. BJ’s Restaurant will be on site hosting games with giveaways.
Participants should bring a basket and a flashlight because the park lights will be off.
Tickets are $16 and are available online at chinohills.org/registration, the Chino Hills Community Center, and city hall. Information: 364-2700.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
