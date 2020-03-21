●CANCELLED: All Frozen, Jr. performances by the Chino Community Children’s Theatre including today’s March 21 production are cancelled at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Information: 590-1149 or visit chinocommunitytheatre.org.
●CANCELLED: The 28th annual Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement, which was scheduled April 11 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
●CANCELLED: Adult Easter Egg-Scramble, which was scheduled April 3 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
●The Planes of Fame Air Show scheduled for Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 is under discussion as to whether it will be postponed.
No announcement has been made.
If held, the theme will be “Victory through Air Power, Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.”
Information: planesoffame.org.
●POSTPONED: Just for Fun Senior Bowling at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, will be postponed until April 4 or further notice because of the bowling center’s temporary closure.
Information: 724-9029.
●CANCELLED: Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Information: (951) 830-5777.
●CANCELLED: Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●CANCELLED: Chino Senior Center events including bingo are cancelled until further notice. The Chino Senior Center is temporarily closed.
●POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL 8: “Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older.
Attendees should check the club’s website at chi no hills55plusclub.org for information on when the games will resume.
Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
Outside the Chino Valley
●CANCELLED: A two-hour nature walk at Frank G. Bonelli Park in San Dimas with the Pomona Valley Audubon Society scheduled for Sunday, March 22 has been cancelled along with all chapter events through April 25.
●All programs at the Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga have been cancelled until May 10.
●CANCELLED: Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater in Claremont’s performance “Billy Elliot the Musical” scheduled April 17 to May 23 and other performances have been cancelled until restrictions are lifted.
Information: 626-1254, ext. 1 or visit candlelightpavilion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.