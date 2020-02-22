Cirque de la Symphonie
Cirque de la Symphonie will perform today (Feb. 22) at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. Fourth St., San Bernardino. The event will include a fusion of acrobats and music by the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra with selections including Dvorak’s Carnival Overture. Acrobats, magicians, strongmen, jugglers and a contortionist will entertain. Tickets range from $15 for students and active military to $65. Information: 381-5388 or visit sanbernardinosym phony.org.

