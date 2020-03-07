●Frozen, Jr. a magical tale of sisters separated by a cold distance and brought together through the warmth of love will come to life for the community in “Frozen, Jr.,” 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Tickets for this Chino Community Children’s Theatre performance are available at the theatre’s box office only.
The rest of the shows have been sold out but residents who want to add their name to a waitlist may call the theatre at 590-1149 or visit the box office.
The sold-out show times are: 7 p.m. March 13, 14, 20 and 27; and 2 p.m. March 8, 15 and 22.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.
Information: 590-1149 or visit chinocommunitythe atre.org.
●Frozen Jr. characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Chino Children’s Community Theatre will make an appearance 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15 at Applebee’s in Chino, 3956 Grand Ave. during a fundraising breakfast with proceeds going toward expanding the children’s theater. Photo opportunities, autographs and visits are available.
Tickets are on sale for $10 at the Seventh Street box office at 13123 Seventh St. or may be purchased at the event.
Information: 590-1149.
●Crafters who want to sell homemade and boutique items at the Chino Hills annual Easter Egg-Citement, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Chino Hills Community Park may sign up by 4 p.m. Friday, March 20. Craft vendors will be assigned a 10’ x 10’ vendor space but must provide their own canopy, tables and chairs. Cost is $30 for Chino Hills residents and $35 for non-residents. Submitted applications must include photos of items being sold.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/Easter. Payments must be made in the form of a check.
Information: 364-2700.
●The 28th annual Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave. The free event will include a craft fair, egg hunts, photos with the Easter Bunny, activities, musical entertainment and refreshments. Outside bags are not allowed. The schedule: 10:30 a.m., infants to 2 years old; 11 a.m. 3 to 4 years old; 11:30 a.m. 5 to 6 years old; noon 7 to 8 years old; and 12:30 p.m. 9 to 12 years old.
Information: 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/Easter.
●An Adult Easter Egg-Scramble offering up to $3,000 worth of prizes will be held at 8 p.m., with check-in 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 3 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Avenue. More than 7,000 eggs will be hunted by persons 18 years and up. Some will be filled with candy and some will contain coupons for prizes such as a 55-inch Smart TV, a $100 Disney gift card, a $100 Southwest gift card, a FitBit watch and more. BJ’s Restaurant will be on site, hosting games with giveaways.
Participants should bring a basket and a flashlight because the park lights will be off.
Tickets are $16 and are available online at chino hills.org/registration, the Chino Hills Community Center and city hall. Information: 364-2700.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●Chino Hills High Booster Club presents bingo games every Sunday at the high school, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, supporting academic and athletic programs. Early bird games are at noon and main games begin at 1 p.m. Early bird packs start at $5. Regular game buy-in is $20 per pack and $5 per extra pack. Free coffee, door prizes and popcorn. Refreshments are sold.
Information: 606-7540.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The second annual STEA2M Fair where youngsters can explore science, technology, engineering, art, agriculture and mathematics, will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (March 7) at the Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona. The event will include hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations and experiments. Special guest is “Science Bob” Bob Pflugfelder, an internationally known science teacher, author and presenter. The activities are aligned with Common Core standards. Teachers may register at Fairplex.com.
●Print Pomona Art Book Fair will take place three days, Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, at Millard Sheets Art Center at the L.A. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona for independent booksellers, distributors and publishers to showcase artist books, art catalogs, photography, monographs, drawings and print collectibles. The free event will be held 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 13 with a reception 6 to 9:30 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 14; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15.
Information: printpomo naartbookfair.net.
●“Bare Your Soul” art exhibit will be held at the Women’s International Show with an opening reception at the Pomona Art Walk, 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at the Latino Art Museum, 218 S. Thomas St., Pomona.
Information: 620-6009 or visit latinoartmuseum.com.
●“A Concert for Children” will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 by the Claremont Young Musicians Orchestra conducted by Jorge Luis Uzcategui at Bridges Hall of Music, Pomona College, 150 E. Fourth St., Claremont.
The free event will feature a “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” by Benjamin Britten. The audience will be guided through a fun musical experience featuring all the instruments of the orchestra with audience participation and prizes.
Information: 624-3614 or visit cymmo.org.
●Rhapsody in Blue will be presented free 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 by the Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band at Gardiner W. Spring Auditorium at Chaffey High School, 1250 N. Euclid Ave., Ontario. Guest artists will be concert pianist Dr. Maria Perez, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and featured in television programs and talk radio shows.
Information: showband.net.
●An easy two-hour nature walk will take place at Frank G. Bonelli Park in San Dimas with the Pomona Valley Audubon Society Sunday, March 22. Contact leader Rod Higbie for time and directions at warblerod@veri zon.net or at 599-6526.
●“The Little Mermaid” will be performed by Inland Pacific Ballet, a Montclair ballet company, 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4 and 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. The ballet production will include a surprise ending. Tickets range from $49 to $57, with seniors $46 and youth $30. Information: ipballet.org.
●“Billy Elliot The Musical” will be performed April 17 to May 23 at the Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater in Claremont, based on the 2000 film about Billy, a motherless boy who takes ballet lessons under the cloud of the 1984-85 UK miner strike, with a score by Elton John,
The production at 455 W. Foothill Blvd is rated R for language.
Tickets range from $30 to $83 and include a meal and show while sitting with others at a table. Appetizers, desserts, beverages, and tip not included in ticket price.
Information: 626-1254, ext. 1 or visit candlelightpa vilion.com.
