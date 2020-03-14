CANCELLATIONS
Many events on this page have been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The events are indicated with the word “cancelled” in upper-case and bold.
●CANCELLED: A fundraiser at Applebee’s in Chino to raise money for the Chino Children’s Community Theater scheduled Sunday, March 15 has been cancelled.
Information: 590-1149.
●”Frozen, Jr.” a magical, musical tale of sisters separated by a cold distance and brought together through the warmth of love will come to life for the community in “Frozen, Jr.,” 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Tickets for this Chino Community Children’s Theatre performance are available at the theatre’s box office only.
The rest of the shows have been sold out but residents who want to add their name to a waitlist may call the theatre at 590-1149 or visit the box office.
The sold-out show times are: 7 p.m. March 13, 14, 20 and 27; and 2 p.m. March 8, 15 and 22.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Information: 590-1149 or visit chinocommunitytheatre.org.
●CANCELLED: The 28th annual Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement set for Saturday, April 11 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave. The free event includes a craft fair, egg hunts, photos with the Easter Bunny, activities, musical entertainment and refreshments. Outside bags are not allowed. The schedule: 10:30 a.m., infants to 2 years old; 11 a.m. 3 to 4 years old; 11:30 a.m. 5 to 6 years old; noon 7 to 8 years old; and 12:30 p.m. 9 to 12 years old.
Information: 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/Easter.
●CANCELLED: Adult Easter Egg-Scramble, offering up to $3,000 worth of prizes, at 8 p.m., with check-in 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 3 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave. Information: 364-2700.
●The Planes of Fame Air Show, featuring more than 50 historic aircraft, performers, a Kids Zone, displays, food and vendors, will be held at Chino Airport, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3. The theme is “Victory through Air Power, Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.”
Performers will include USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo and Heritage Flight, Pacific, European and Korean War-era flight displays, Gregory ‘Wired’ Colyer T-33 Aerobatics, Sanders Sea Fury Aerobatics, and more.
General admission tickets are $30. Children 11 and under will be admitted free.
For a limited time, tickets are $25 when purchased online. Information: planesoffame.org.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●CANCELLED: Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●CANCELLED: Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●CANCELLED UNTIL APRIL 8: “Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club. Attendees should check the club’s website at chinohills55plusclub.org for information on when the games will resume.
Doors open at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m.
Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and snacks are provided.
Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●CANCELLED: The following events at the Chino Senior Center have been cancelled: St. Patrick’s Day Senior Bingo today (March 14), Sock Hope Dance March 19, and the Legends Senior Challenge in March and April.Information: 334-3271.
●CANCELLED: Salem Christian Fair scheduled for Sunday, March 29 at the Chino Fairgrounds has been cancelled.
Salem Christian Homes, located at 6921 Edison Ave. in Chino, provides group houses with 24-hour care for persons with developmental disabilities.
Information: 614-0588.
Outside the Chino Valley
●An easy two-hour nature walk will take place at Frank G. Bonelli Park in San Dimas with the Pomona Valley Audubon Society, Sunday, March 22. Contact leader Rod Higbie for time and directions at warblerod@verizon.net or at 599-6526.
●“The Little Mermaid” will be performed by Inland Pacific Ballet, a Montclair ballet company, 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4 and 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. The ballet production will include a surprise ending. Tickets range from $49 to $57, with seniors $46 and youth $30. Information: ipballet.org.
●“Billy Elliot The Musical” will be performed April 17 to May 23 at the Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater in Claremont, based on the 2000 film about Billy, a motherless boy who takes ballet lessons under the cloud of the 1984-85 UK miner strike, with a score by Elton John,
The production at 455 W. Foothill Blvd is rated R for language.
Tickets range from $30 to $83 and include a meal and show while sitting with others at a table. Appetizers, desserts, beverages, and tip not included in ticket price.
Information: 626-1254, ext. 1 or visit candlelightpavilion.com.
