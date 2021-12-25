Loving Savior of the Hills
A candlelight service will be held at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and traditional services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Christmas Eve services will be celebrated at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino. Weekly Sunday services are at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
First United Reformed Church
Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. The church is at 6159 Riverside Dr. in Chino.
Inland Hills Church
The church will celebrate Christmas Eve services at 3 and 5 p.m. at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
The church will celebrate a 7 p.m. service on Christmas Eve and a 9 a.m. service on Christmas Day.
Children will receive a special take-home box with unique surprises on Christmas Eve.
Children’s ministry classrooms will be open for both services, for infants to sixth grade.
Spanish-language Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 a.m. in the chapel. The church is located at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
CrossPoint Church
The church will celebrate a candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The Christmas celebration will be held on Sunday, Dec. 26.
The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave.
St. Paul the Apostle
The church will celebrate Christmas Eve with a children’s liturgy at 4 p.m. inside the church and at Maher Hall, a 7 p.m. Christmas vigil inside the church and at Maher Hall, a 9 p.m. Christmas vigil in Spanish at the church, and Midnight Mass inside the church.
On Christmas Day, Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. inside the church and Maher Hall, at 11 a.m. inside the church and Maher Hall, and at 1 p.m. for the Spanish mass at Maher Hall.
There will be no 5 p.m. Mass on Christmas Day.
The Feast of the Holy Family will be celebrated on Sunday, Dec. 26 on a regular Mass schedule. A Mass of Healing will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God, will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
The church is located at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Isaiah’s Rock
Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. The church held its annual Christmas giveaway on Dec. 22 at Chino City Hall.
